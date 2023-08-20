Desolate technology, downturn in the economy? That would be slightly uncomfortable. But it can’t be, because Germany has a good future ahead of it. Says the Chancellor. Who has neither flown nor stranded, but has remained an optimist.

WWhilst half of Germany lies by the sea, the Foreign Minister is stranded. Fortunately. If their Air Force Airbus to Australia hadn’t been afflicted by the error devil, no one would have taken any notice of the trip. But as it was, Annalena Baerbock was a technology talk for days, the A340, which had been loyal to her for 25 years, was an example of declining German competence and the entire event was a reflection of a country in decline anyway. Where is the last generation when you need them? None of the usual optimists was upset about the need to dump 160 tons of kerosene into the Arabian air. Are they on vacation too? Probably in the boot camp, the IAA motor show in Munich is coming up. The goal is wrong in terms of content, but there is more attention to be had.

Holger Apple See also Sievierodonetsk is the focus of Russian attacks and Kharkiv registers bombings after Zelensky's visit Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

Instead of a series of breakdowns, one could also have heard what the captain emphasized, saying that he had not experienced such a movement error on the landing flap in decades. Thousands and thousands of flight movements take place every day without any problems, Airbus, Boeing or Embraer show truly robust performance. But pressure is pressure, Baerbock’s ex has taken early retirement, goodbye 340.

Robustness is more important than ever, in politics and in the country. In Schierstein, two new bridges are stretched across the Rhine, which should last 100 years. We will check the 2123. Unfortunately, due to a small mishap at one point, the masterwork remains at 40 km/h, which could no longer be solved in the hectic ten-year construction period. We’re supposed to drive slower on the freeway anyway. If anyone is still driving. If we got that right in a TV feature this week, a car dealer said, “I used to sell 25 to 30 cars a month. Right now it’s 1 to 2.” That would be a little awkward. For him. Possibly for the economy. Which, of course, cannot be, as Germany has a good future ahead of it. Says the Chancellor. Who has neither flown nor been stranded nor retired, but has remained an optimist.