Is it time to think of a World Authority on the environment? This is an old idea, always controversial, that was raised half a century ago as a result of the UN Conference on the Human Environment, held in Stockholm in 1972. Since then, a system for environmental cooperation and diplomacy has been built. international law that has been in force for the last 50 years. In this way, a plethora of political initiatives have been established in this field, highlighting the great United Nations global conventions, such as the one on the ozone layer (Vienna 1985; Montreal 1987) and those signed at the Earth Summit in Rio in 1992, on Climate Change, Biodiversity and Desertification. Thus, more than 500 multilateral environmental agreements have been developed (MEA for its acronym in English), according to the ECOLEX database, and which have given rise to more than 200 specialized international organizations. It is true that some progress has been made with this system. But the achievements so far have been very insufficient. And also too slow due to the urgency to act on the Planetary Emergency that we are facing.

Now, however, to successfully meet the systemic challenges of Global Change of this new epoch called the Anthropocene era or, more precisely, the actual Capitalocene era, it is imperative to move towards democratic environmental governance on a global scale. Never before, in the history of humanity, has the world faced so many environmental threats – climate, disasters, biodiversity and pollution – that are predominant on the world stage because they are affecting health, socioeconomic development and global security, such as This has been stated by the World Economic Forum on Global Risks in its latest editions. That is why the international community must take a decisive step to ensure that the global environment is properly protected and well governed.

In this direction, the United Nations proposes the renewal of the social contract between countries and greater solidarity between generations through a new “global pact for the environment” that is based on “global governance” based on trust, solidarity and human rights. .

In this regard, a first front of global environmental governance is the administration of the “global commons” that by convention are not subject to national jurisdiction, such as the high seas, the atmosphere, Antarctica and outer space. Precisely, recent good news, on June 19, 2023, a historic UN Treaty on the oceans, also known as the Treaty for the Governance of the High Seas, has been agreed legally binding to ensure the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction. The other great front lies in managing “global public goods” in an equitable and lasting manner, where peace, health, and the sustainability of the planet form its backbone. The expansion of global ills -such as the covid-19 pandemic or the destruction of natural systems- must also be combated with a greater provision and protection of global public goods.

This ambitious global governance project requires profound changes in societies and great organizational innovations to give it shape on a real level. National sovereignty, power, resources and opportunities must be better shared globally to coherently reflect the unity and interdependent realities of the entire planet.

It is about something more than a simple reform of the well-intentioned, but weak, United Nations System that, until now, has been the main reference and with it, we will have to continue counting, but that, in any case, requires a profound renovation of its institutional architecture to improve its functionality. New formulas for the multilateral system must be made possible to reflect the plurality of social interests and avoid power asymmetries and inequality dynamics, while correcting and democratize the predominant “elite multilateralism”, such as the G-7 or G-20 groups that concentrate 90% of world GDP, 80% of global trade, two thirds of the planet’s population, represents 75% of the global use of materials and is the cause of three quarters of the emissions that cause climate change.

National sovereignty is a controversial concept that is somewhat paradoxical. The cession of some part of the national sovereignties provides collective benefits and is a real added value to the whole. On the contrary, when cooperation is selfishly avoided, the availability and equitable allocation of planetary goods and services is affected, which, finally, ends up weakening national sovereignty itself. A “responsible” sovereignty is also “intelligent” to govern in solidarity the common patrimony of humanity. The most urgent thing is to achieve “real global governance” based on a “polycentric” approach, responsible and democratic, to optimize co-benefits and avoid imposing unfair sacrifices on the most disadvantaged actors. Surely, more than a single authority, a complex authority can be outlined, where multiple types of authorities (public, private and hybrid) share responsibilities, interact and influence each other.

Private participation in its different business forms, of non-governmental organizations and various entities of civil society, is becoming more and more significant. States will hardly be willing to explicitly delegate responsibility for environmental governance to private actors. But, on occasion, it can be decisive. For example, in the case of the Montreal Protocol of 1987 on the protection of the ozone layer, which prohibited the use of harmful chemical substances, such as aerosols, the political dimension is often overestimated and the incidence of multinational companies that dominated the market is underestimated. international Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and that, “coincidentally”, they already had a technological alternative to manufacture and impose a substitute product, such as Hydrofluorocarbons (HCFCs), which allowed them to continue increasing their profits and controlling the markets.

The new governance models require major transformations not only in policies and in the ways of making policies, but also in mental schemes and ways of thinking with a systemic approach and a more biocentric vision, reincorporating the lost sense of the biophilia that EO Wilson tells us about; that “innate tendency to direct our attention to life and vital processes.”

But above all, greater political ambition is needed with bold, inspiring and committed leaders to address global environmental governance, tackling global systemic risks and embedding effective checks on the powers of states and markets. This is the main basis for betting on a true Planetary Emergency Plan.

Luis M. Jimenez Herreroseconomist and author of the book Planetary Emergency and Socioecological Transition. Governing a sustainable and resilient future in alliance with nature.

