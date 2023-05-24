Teacher about…Nearly 186,000 students are currently taking the central written exams. In this section, each teacher assesses a final exam for vmbo, havo or vwo. This time, teacher Herman Hermans (74) of the Christelijk Gymnasium Beyers Naudé in Leeuwarden discusses the pre-university exam Latin language and culture.

“It was a fairly extensive exam, for which the available time (three hours) was probably a bit tight,” Hermans notes. “Even for a student who has thoroughly studied Latin. So this exam was definitely not easy. The amount of material ensured that students had to work attentively until the last second.”

In total, students received four texts with mythological stories from the poet Ovid, which they had to explain or translate. The common thread: in the stories of this poet there is always a transformation going on, a god who disguises himself. In one text, the palace of Fama, goddess of rumor and gossip and news, was quoted and a comparison was made with our current internet. “It is very nice that that myth has been drawn to the present day.” See also Reactions to Boetsja: 'Watching powerless is no longer an option'

According to teacher Hermans, students were also asked ‘the peculiar question’ whether Ovid profiled himself as a feminist in a text. “That is strange, because feminism did not exist at all at the time and there was a completely different social structure. As classicists, we try to avoid such comparisons. At most you can ask what, for example, the approach to women meant at that time and how we feel about it now.”

Hermans also found a story about the sun god Sol who visits a girl in the guise of her mother interesting in that context. “He says to her ‘I like you’ and the girl is shocked. Then the text in the exam ends, while the actual passage continues with her yielding and undergoing his brutal violence. So that is a missed opportunity to talk about the role of women in those days!”

The Latin language and culture exam has certainly not become easier over the years, says Hermans. “They test many different qualities of students, and that is good. Occasionally it is very much on an academic level, but everything passes in review. The exam is absolutely representative of what the students have learned.” See also Economy - Disney shares fall as streaming costs drag down profits

Teacher Herman Hermans (74) of the Christian Gymnasium Beyers Naudé in Leeuwarden. © Corne Sparidaens

