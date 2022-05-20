The weekend in Barcelona is almost upon us and all Formula 1 fans, like every year when the Spanish stage arrives – usually forerunners of the ‘European’ phase of the calendar – have only one thing in mind: the updates brought by the various stables on the Catalan track. Traditionally the site of winter tests and having a type of track that mixes slow, fast and straight corners, the Montmelò circuit is always the preferred venue for all the teams for the introduction of the first, significant upgrades to the various single-seaters. This year, after the outcome of the first five GPs of the season, all eyes are understandably on Red Bull And Ferrari.

The reds are ahead in the standings, with Charles Leclerc leading the drivers’ standings since the first GP, but the ‘bulls’ have won more races – three, all with Max Verstappen – and are constantly on the rise. Mattia Binotto explained on several occasions that Ferrari would bring the first really significant updates to the F1-75 in Catalonia. Red Bull, on the other hand, followed a different strategy, introducing small improvements to the RB18 weekend after weekend. Speaking on the official F1 channel, Verstappen he showed that he shared the strategy adopted by his team, while reiterating that there is still a lot of work to be done in view of the rest of the season.

“There is still a lot to do, but I think we have a team that works very well on the track and also in the factory. It is very efficient. I think with the cost cap this is very important – explained Verstappen – I think that in this we are certainly among the best on the grid. Of course, the cost ceiling is something new for everyone, so everyone is still looking for their own path “. On the other hand, the beautiful words spent by the reigning champion towards the current championship leader, his age and rival since the days of karting, are not new.

“I really enjoyed battles last year. And I like them again this year. There are simply different teams, which I think is good for F1. I’ve known Charles for a little longer than Lewis – he explained, comparing this year’s world championship challenge with that of 2021 – and what i like is that I think there is a lot of respect between the two teams as well, not only between the two pilots. We can admit that they did a better job one week and they do the same. Obviously, with hindsight, you always try to beat your opponent, but I believe that even when you lose you motivate the team and try to come back stronger. And this is beautiful“.