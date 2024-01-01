Home page politics

From: Mike Schier

Press Split

After this member survey about remaining in the traffic light government, the FDP leadership is just as smart as before. A comment.

Berlin – Well, congratulations! According to this member survey, the FDP leadership is just as smart as before. The Liberal base is completely divided on the question of whether the party should continue to govern a little in the traffic lights and suffer a lot or whether it would be better to take flight.

And more than half of the members abstained from voting altogether – probably because the choice between plague or cholera doesn't seem all that tempting.

Stay or go? The FDP is just as smart as before. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

FDP frustration with the Greens in the traffic light coalition

No matter how great the frustration may be in large parts of the party, especially with the Greens, the idea by some that voters would applaud loudly in the event of a spectacular departure seems naive.

The party leadership around Christian Lindner, who remains surprisingly undisputed, remembers too well the shitstorm that broke over the Liberals when they collapsed the Jamaica negotiations in 2017. After each of the last state elections, this trauma was greater than the anger over poor results. The motto “It is better not to govern than to govern incorrectly” no longer applies.

FDP must take stock of performance

And now? Just muddle along? On Saturday (January 6, 2024) the party will meet in Stuttgart for the Epiphany meeting, perhaps the most important event in the liberal calendar. There, too, Lindner will hear that preventing green ideas is not enough as a performance balance.

The core problem: The party doesn't do enough. So instead of always working on the coalition partners, it would be time to take an honest assessment of the performance of our own ministers. (Mike Schier)