Time | Finland switched to summer time

Finland has moved to summer time again. The clocks were moved forward one hour from three in the morning.

After the change of clocks, there will be longer daylight hours in the evening. Correspondingly, in the morning the day dawns later than before.

Summer and winter time have been observed in Finland since 1981. At one time, Finland was one of the last European countries to adopt summer time permanently.

Switching to summer and winter time is a uniform practice in the European Union. If changing the clock times were ever to be abandoned, each EU country would have to decide for itself whether it would stay in summer or winter time.

In Finland, in 2017, the parliament adopted a citizen's initiative in which 70,000 people demanded an end to moving the clocks. Not even the first speech in defense of summer time was heard in the parliament, but instead a long litany of arguments against moving the clocks was heard.

The discussion referred to, among other things, medical studies, according to which there are clearly more heart attacks than usual in the weeks following the change of clocks. Depression and sleep problems have also been found to increase after changing the clocks.

However, you can't just break away from summer time with a national decision, because the matter is regulated in the EU directive.