American magazine says the president’s performance aroused concern among Democrats

The cover of Team this Saturday (June 29, 2024), with the president of the United States, Joe Biden (Democratic Party), leaving the image with the word “Panic” (panic, in Portuguese) written next to it, became a meme on social media. The North American magazine published a report on the Democrat’s poor performance in the 1st presidential debate.

Some of the memes feature the former president and main rival in the race for the White House, Donald Trump (Republican), who participated in the debate on CNN. There are also mentions of Biden’s moments of confusion, as well as references to the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) – who supports the Democrat.

See below:

UNDERSTAND

In the 1st presidential debate held by CNN on Thursday, Biden appeared wavering and confused at several moments. The president’s performance caused concern among campaign allies, according to the report from Team.

The opposition questions the Democrat’s ability to govern because of his age (81 years old). He is currently the oldest president in US history. If re-elected, he would finish his term at age 86.