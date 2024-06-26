Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier, Felix Busjaeger

Press Split

Sleep swap at prime time: Joe Biden and Donald Trump compete in a TV duel in the US election. © Evan Vucci/Manuel Balce Ceneta/Montage

Biden and Trump will face off in a TV duel for the 2024 US election. But when exactly? The tension is building – here is all the information on time, channel and live stream.

The US election 2024 is approaching and the eagerly awaited TV duel between Joe Biden and Donald Trump is imminent. Although the nominations of the two candidates by the Democrats and Republicans are still pending, there is little doubt that they will face each other in November. The topics that are likely to be discussed in the live TV debate between Biden and Trump are the current US immigration policy, the country’s economic policy, the war in Ukraine and abortion rights. The TV debates have already had the strangest TV moments, as the photo gallery shows.

TV duel between Biden and Trump live on TV: When the debate on the 2024 US election will be broadcast

The television channel CNN announced in mid-May that it would host the TV debate between Biden and Trump on the evening of June 27 (June 28 German time) in Atlanta, Georgia. The incumbent US president had previously proposed bringing the TV debates forward and starting in June, which was planned differently by the responsible commission.

The broadcast time of the TV duel between Biden and Trump for the 2024 US election has also been set. CNN will broadcast the duel live from 9 p.m. local time, which corresponds to around 3 a.m. in Germany on Friday (June 28). Another TV duel between Trump and Biden is planned for the evening of September 10 (September 11 German time), which will be hosted by the US television channel ABC.

Time, channel: When viewers have to get up for the TV debate between Biden and Trump

It is clear when viewers have to get up for the TV debate between Biden and Trump. However, since CNN only offers a live stream in the USA, a VPN client must be used in Germany. Alternatively, the Phoenix broadcaster is offering a live broadcast of the TV debate between Biden and Trump from 2:45 a.m.

Donald Trump: The biggest scandals and missteps View photo gallery

For the first TV debate between Trump and Biden, several rules were set in advance that will apply in the TV studio. Both candidates must speak freely, are not allowed to take cheat sheets to the lectern and are only given pens and notepads. During the 90-minute exchange, the microphone of the candidate who is not speaking will be muted. Who stands on which side of the stage will be decided by a coin toss.

TV duel between Biden and Trump: Which moderators will be there live during the debate

Many US citizens will watch the first TV debate between Biden and Trump live on Thursday evening. To ensure that the candidates cover all topics in the 90-minute broadcast time, two moderators will accompany the evening. Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will be there in the CNN studio. They have proven in the past that they do not leave statements by politicians whose truthfulness was questionable uncommented. (febu/jkf)