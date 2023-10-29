vMany people can sleep longer – and the day exceptionally has 25 hours: On Sunday night, with the end of summer time, the clocks were set back from 3 a.m. to 2 a.m. Standard time, also known as winter time, applies again for half a year. On March 31, 2024, the clock will be turned again – and the night will be shortened by one hour.

The time change was reintroduced in 1980 – with the aim of making better use of daylight. However, critics have long questioned the energy saving effect and also complain about the strain that the biannual time change has on the human biorhythm.

The signal for the automatic change of clocks in Germany comes from the Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB) in Braunschweig. The authority’s experts ensure that radio clocks, station clocks and many industrial clocks are supplied with the signal via a long-wave transmitter. The transmitter system called DCF77 is located in Mainflingen, Hesse.