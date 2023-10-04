It’s almost time for change now with the movement of the clock hands: every year in autumn, coinciding with thelast Sunday of Octoberthe transition is made from summer time to standard time. When does the time change? When does daylight saving time change? When will solar time come into effect? When will the time change? Follow me and you will find the right information to face this passage without trauma!

Change now

With the change of time from summer to standard at the end of October the clock hands go back 1 hour in the night between Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 October to 3:00 to be moved and brought forward to 2:00 with anti-clockwise rotation; in this way the passage is put into practice from summer time to standard time.

Yes sleeps an hour more And the 60 minutes lost in the spring are recovered.

WHEN THE TIME CHANGES

(from legal to solar)

at 3:00 (becomes 2:00)

between Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th October

How to put the watch back

How to put the watch back?

Also watch the video that explains how to move the clock hands back one hour and update the time from daylight saving to solar time. October 2023.

Time change from summer time to standard time

Time change from summer time to standard time, date

YEAR PASSAGE FROM

from SUNDAY time to DAYLIGHT time PASSAGE FROM

from DAYLIGHT time to SUNDAY time 2023 In the night between Saturday March 25, 2023

is Sunday March 26, 2023 In the night between Saturday 28 October

And Sunday 29 October 2023 2024 In the night between Saturday 30 March 2024

and Sunday 31 March 2024 In the night between Saturday 26 October

and Sunday 27 October 2024 2025 In the night between Saturday 29 March 2025

and Sunday 30 March 2025 In the night between Saturday 25 October

and Sunday 26 October 2025 2026 In the night between Saturday 28 March 2026

and Sunday 29 March 2026 In the night between Saturday 24 October

and Sunday 25 October 2026 2027 In the night between Saturday 27 March 2027

and Sunday 28 March 2027 In the night between Saturday 30 October

and Sunday 31 October 2027 2028 In the night between Saturday 25 March 2028

and Sunday 26 March 2028 In the night between Saturday 28 October

and Sunday 29 October 2028 How time changes, transitions from daylight saving time to standard time and from standard time to daylight saving time

Change time, +1 hour, -1 hour

With the time change, the clock hands are moved forward one hour at 2:00 am, and then turned back at 3:00 am on the last Sunday of March and the last Sunday of March respectively. October.

Date Daylight savings time Winter time Reason Last Sunday of October -1 hour +1 hour Return to standard time Last Sunday of March +1 hour -1 hour Take advantage of the greater summer presence of the sun time change, from summer to winter time and from solar to summer time

DAYLIGHT TIME what is it?

What is thedaylight savings time? Why is it used? In Italy thedaylight savings time was first adopted in 1916, through the legislative decree n. 631 of 25 Mayand remained in use until 1920. Between 1940 and 1948 it was abolished and reinstated several times due to the Second World War.

What is the purpose of the change now?

The purpose of the time change and the transition to daylight saving time is to allow for a energy saving following the lower use of electricity. Summer time obviously cannot increase the hours of light available, but only induce greater exploitation of the hours of light that are usually “wasted” due to time habits. From 2004 to 2021, according to Terna’s analysis, the lower electricity consumption for Italy due to summer time was approximately 10.5 billion kWh which, in economic terms, translate into savings for citizens beyond 1.8 billion euros.

Summer time update for computers and phones, what to do

Computers, phones and smartphones update automatically, Android And Apple iPhones nothing needs to be done. How do they do it? We’ll explain it to you.

CHANGE OF DAYLIGHT TIME FOR PCS AND PHONES

When the operating system of PCs, telephones, smartphones and tablets starts, and the system has been installed in the Italian language, on the pre-established dates, the system clock is brought one hour ahead automatically when summer time is introduced and only goes back one hour when we switch to standard time.

The time change on many devices is automatic

To understand how simple the operation of updating daylight saving time is, just set your clock forward or backward one hour the day before you change daylight saving time. The computer it will still make its change one hour backwards or forwards according to the automatic settings of the operating system.

How to change time in car clock

What to do to change the time in the car clock? Nothing in the modern cars where we will magically find the time updated without doing anything.

Some clocks on cars need to be reset manually

Other older cars may requiremanual intervention to move the time back 1 hour by using the wheel or a button.

Advice on changing time and changing time habits

The change of time it can generate stress for our body as it involves a change in our natural sleep-wake cycle. In the most extreme cases it can manifest itself through a series of symptoms, including fatigue, irritability, difficulty concentrating and even an increase in appetite.

Here is a useful tip to deal with the time change and mitigate its negative effects. Prepare in advance, gradually starting to shift your sleep and wake times in the days before the time change. For example, if you usually go to bed at 10pm, try pushing that time back by 15 minutes each day until you reach 11pm.

Changing habits can be a challenge, but with commitment, determination and the application of these tips, it is possible to better cope with the time change.

