Do you prefer long summer days or early sunshine in winter? Countries should be able to decide for themselves whether summer or winter time applies permanently.

Berlin – A majority of people in Germany do not believe that the EU’s planned abolition of the time change will soon be implemented. 63 percent of those surveyed have written off the project for the foreseeable future, as a representative survey by the opinion research institute Forsa on behalf of DAK-Gesundheit has shown. At the same time, 72 percent of those surveyed said that they consider the changeover to be “unnecessary”. On Sunday night, the clock in Europe is set to summer time – the hand is then turned from two to three o’clock.

The EU Commission had already proposed the end of the time change in 2018. The EU Parliament approved the draft in 2019. Now the ball is up to the Member States. You also have to decide whether you want to have summer or winter time permanently. People in Germany have a clear preference for this: According to a representative survey by the Technical University of Ostwestfalen-Lippe and the market research institute mo’web research, a majority is in favor of permanent summer time. Then it would be light longer in winter in the evening.

Time change: Summer time or winter time? Austrians with a clear opinion

The decision of the EU is also very well received by our neighbors from Austria. Around two thirds agree with the decision to abolish summer and winter time. This was the result of a representative survey by the market and opinion research institute Akonsult. According to this, 72 percent of Austrians are in favor of abolishing it. Around two thirds want summer time to apply throughout the year.

Concerns are coming from several countries, including the economy fearing difficulties due to inconsistent time zones within the EU. It is currently unclear whether the time change will be abolished across Europe. A spokesman for the EU Commission gave little hope last week: “The clock did not move forward to change the time,” he said. (dpa / fmü)