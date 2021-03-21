The time change to summer time is imminent. The conversion of the clocks should be abolished – the EU Commission had already decided that in 2019.

Munich – In Germany, the changeover to summer time was introduced in 1980. One of the triggers was the oil crisis. To save energy, they came up with the time change. The basic idea was that the light did not have to be switched on until an hour later in the evening. After more than 40 years there is still a time change in Germany twice a year. When exactly is fixed: The changeover to summer time always takes place on the last Sunday in March and to winter time on the last Sunday in October.

Almost three years ago, EU citizens decided to abolish the time change through an Internet survey. Not much has happened since then. This is mainly due to the fact that the EU has standardized the system of summer and winter time. The Union extends over several time zones. But the majority of the states are in the largest time zone, which stretches from Spain in the west to Poland in the east. There is a constant time difference to the other EU countries.

Time change to daylight saving time on March 28th: ​​The clock moves forward from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m.

The bad news first: On the night of March 27th to March 28th, we can sleep an hour less. The big advantage: We can use the sunlight for an hour longer over the summer months. Working people in particular have enough time after work to pursue their own leisure activities during daylight. This is also one of the reasons why the federal government favors the introduction of year-round summer time over winter time.

However, sleep researchers recommend keeping winter time, as daylight determines the human internal clock. Every fourth German complains of insomnia during the time change. Difficulty concentrating and thus poor performance are also a problem for some. The German Teachers’ Association warns of a permanent change, because it fears that the health of the students is at risk.

Facts about the time change: That speaks in favor of summer or winter time

Abolition of the time change: what’s the problem?

The states can choose for themselves whether they want to live permanently in winter or summer. If this really were decided by each country for itself, a patchwork quilt would emerge in the EU. In order to avoid this, the countries have to coordinate not only internally but also among themselves. In a public document of the Romanian Council Presidency in June 2019 it was therefore also stated: “An EU-wide harmonized and coordinated approach is of crucial importance in order to avoid time zone patchwork and to ensure the smooth functioning of the EU internal market.”

However, some countries prefer summer time and some want to live permanently in winter time. In the large Central European time zone, the decision is also difficult because in the end one country could sit in the dark while the sun is still shining at the other end of Europe.

So far, the topic has not made any further progress – probably also because the EU has to make major decisions due to the corona pandemic. It was planned to abolish the time change for the end of 2021. With a little luck, our clocks will be permanently set to summer time at the end of March.