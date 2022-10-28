Like every year, summer comes to an end and it is time to change the clocks at home. On October 30 you will have to update the time on all the clocks in your home, since at 3:00 in the morning it will be 2:00. It may seem that this time difference will not affect your daily life at all, but there are more than one who notice the change to winter time. Do you think there should be a single schedule throughout the year? Participate in our survey!

This time change affects more than one person a lot, which is why it is always done during the weekend, so as not to alter people’s work life too much. Many suffer from tiredness, irritability, difficulty falling asleep, anxiety, mood swings, or lack of concentration. To prevent this time change from scare you, you can carry out a series of healthy practices that will help you adapt.

Tips to adapt to winter time



1. Establish a routine. If you have difficulty falling asleep, this can become a serious problem, especially when it comes to having a productive day. Not resting and sleeping poorly can cause you to feel tired and this affects your performance. Therefore, it is advisable to establish a sleep routine, trying to always go to bed at the same time and get up at the same time.

2. Avoid napping. It is preferable to avoid the after nap during the first weeks of adaptation, since long naps can affect sleep. The best thing is that the naps are short of about 10 or 20 minutes and during the first hours of the afternoon.

3. Avoid coffee. Until your body has adjusted to the new schedule, it is best to avoid drinks that can affect you, such as those that contain caffeine, theine and other stimulants. For a few days your body has to adapt to the new rhythm. Therefore, avoid tea infusions, coffee or alcohol.

4. Exercise the brain. It is a good time to recover habits such as reading, hobbies, sudoku or crossword puzzles, you can also try memory games. Although simply reading or writing you will be able to exercise your brain.

5. Do active exercise. Physical activity will help you relax, unwind, put you in a good mood and will also help you fall asleep.

6. Reduce the use of mobile phones. It is not good to look at the screens of the devices before going to sleep, since the light can make it difficult for you to fall asleep and being able to rest in conditions to adapt to the new schedule is essential.

7. Dinner before and light. Food is also important, it is not necessary to change your diet radically, but it is best to have a good breakfast and a light dinner (not a little). This will help you not feel heavy and help you fall asleep. It is also advisable to have dinner earlier so that at bedtime the digestion is already done.