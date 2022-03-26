This Sunday, March 27, a new time change arrives. After last October we changed the time of our clocks to adapt to winter time, now we must do the same to adapt to summer timealthough it starts from the month of June.

According to the Directive 2000/84/CE of the European Parliament and of the Council, of January 19 of 2001, relative to the provisions on summer time and which is published in the Official State Gazette, the time change is always done twice a yearin the months of March and October, a period during which the time is 60 minutes ahead or behind the time of the rest of the year.

In the middle of winter time, from 6:00 p.m. the night is established, a characteristic aspect that differs from the summer time, in which it does not get dark until 9:30 p.m.. Both schedules maintain a similarity, which is the schedule from which dawn breaks. In the case of our country, it always dawns between 6:30 and 7:00 in the morning.

Summer time, between March 26 and 27

It won’t be until this weekend summer time. The time change will take place this morning of March 26 and 27, when at 2:00 in the morning, it will be 3:00 in the morning. A schedule that, according to the aforementioned Directive, will end in all the Member States of the European Union at 1 in the morning, universal time, on the last Sunday of October.

The modifications are made at dawn to generate the least possible impact on the population, and facilitate a better adaptation between natural light and the rhythm of activity of the majority of the population. On the fact of adopting any measure on the time change is on the table. In 2018 the European Commission launched a non-binding consultation with the population with the aim of deciding whether this time change should be repealed, although there is no consensus in the body.

Spain, with a different time zone from 1940

The time change in our country dates back to 1940, when Francisco Franco decided to advance the Spanish time by 60 minutes. Until that year, the Spanish had lived with the Greenwich Mean Time (GMT + 0), the United Kingdom and Portugal. The Canary Islands were the only territory that continued to maintain the zero meridian time.