It’s misleading: the first few days there is a feeling of extra rest from the supposed extra hour of sleep, soon the body gets used to the new schedule and everything returns to normal. Daylight saving time ends and Americans will have to turn their clocks back one hour early on Sunday, November 6. Usually, at two in the morning, smartphones and digital devices connected to the Internet network automatically make the change.

The time change in the United States or Daylight Saving Time (DST, for its acronym in English) has remained in force despite the fact that for decades the possibility of suppressing this action to leave a fixed time throughout the year has been raised, as some countries have already undertaken. The theory says that the goal of moving forward an hour during the summer adds to the effort to save electricity, by making better use of natural daylight. However, this has not been verified and there is no certainty of the effectiveness of said measure.

In which US states does daylight saving time end?

Of all the states that make up the American Union, there are only two that exempt the time change rule during the summer. The states of Hawaii and Arizona maintain a fixed time throughout the year.

It was in 1960 when Congress defined the start and end dates of daylight saving time for the entire country. However, since it was not a federal reform, in that decade some states chose not to follow the measure for commercial and geographical reasons, as is the case, for example, of the state of Arizona. Indiana was also exempt from DST regulations until 2006, when the state decided to change its laws.

When does daylight saving time end in the US?

Conventionally for the United States, daylight saving time ends on the first Sunday in November and starts again on the second weekend in March. So the clocks will have to be advanced once again on March 12, 2023, when the winter schedule ends.

As is the case in other countries, the North American nation initially opted to advance its clocks during the summer to take advantage of the hours of natural light and save energy. The stories of the origin of this initiative are very varied, but they always revolve around that purpose. One of the most popular in this country touches the hero Benjamin Franklin, who since the eighteenth century considered reducing the consumption of candles by advancing the time of day.

