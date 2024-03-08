ANDThis weekend begins daylight saving time in practically the entire territory of the United States. Also known as Daylight Saving Time (DTS), it begins this March 10 and will continue until the first weekend of November. The intention of this measure is to save energy and extend the hours of light. But does the clock go forward or back?

The United States Department of Transportation (DOT) explains that the first daylight saving time was established in 1918, although over time it has undergone some modifications until 1966 when it was established as it is today. So, This weekend, at 2 am, the clock will go forward one hour.

Yes ok In the majority of the United States this time change takes place, Its application is not mandatory, so in some cases the transition is not made, this includes: Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands and much of Arizona, only excluding the Indian reservation of the Navajo community.

Positions for and against daylight saving time in the United States

Although it has been applied for years, There has recently been a debate about whether daylight saving time really brings benefits to the states.since many are against its application.

In various states there has been talk about the possibility of maintaining a standard time throughout the year. However, the legislation has not been approved. And while some argue that the extra hour of daylight benefits them, especially when it comes to outdoor activities, others point out that there are negative impacts on health and that the daylight time gained does not make a significant difference. .

Daylight saving time is linked to poor sleep quality. Photo:iStock Share

Between the States that have been in favor of maintaining the same schedule throughout the year are: Alabama, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

To try to reduce the negative effects of moving clocks forward one hour, The experts' recommendation is to sleep an hour earlier at least three days before the time change and try to get up 20 minutes earlier.