New York is preparing to welcome a change that affects millions of New Yorkers and visitors each year: the change of schedule. In November 2023, specifically on Sunday the 5th, the clocks will go back one hourgoing from 2 am to 1 am

This measure, known as the “Winter time“, marks the transition of New York and other regions of the United States towards a clock that goes back during the colder months. In the case of 2023, this time adjustment will happen in the early hours of the first Sunday in November.

Winter time is a common practice in the United States that aims to make better use of natural light during the darkest months and, in theory, save electrical energy. The reverse process, where the clock is set forward in spring, is known as “daylight saving time” and occurs on the second Sunday in March.

At 2:00 AM, the clock will go back to 1:00 AM.

Why does the time change in the United States?

The concept of daylight saving time originated in the United States during World War I as an energy-saving measure. By moving the clocks forward one hour, daylight could be better used.. During World War II, this practice was reintroduced to conserve resources.

However, after the war, daylight saving time became a controversial issue. Some argued that the benefits were marginal or non-existent, and that the time change caused more problems than it solved. In 1966, the United States Congress established a uniform daylight saving time system that began on the last Sunday in April and ended on the last Sunday in October.

In 2007, this system was modified again as part of the Energy Policy Act of 2005.. Daylight saving time began on the second Sunday in March and ended on the first Sunday in November. This is why the clock goes forward in the spring and back in the fall, as will happen on November 5, 2023 in New York.

What are the impacts of the time change?

Despite the controversy surrounding daylight saving time, some argue that this practice is still relevant today. The main idea behind the time change is to make the most of the hours of natural light and reduce the need for heating and electricity during the afternoons and evenings. This could have a positive impact on energy savings and, ultimately, in reducing electricity bills.

On the other hand, There are critics who argue that the benefits of daylight saving time are minimal and that disruptions to people’s sleep rhythms can have negative health consequences.. They also note that not all states in the United States follow this practice, which can cause confusion.