With the arrival of the first Sunday in November, it is time for an adjustment to the clocks in Florida and many other states in the United States. The recurring question in this era is whether the clock should be turned forward or back.. The answer is that the hands will go back one hour.

Daylight saving time is a practice that occurs twice a year in Florida and many other US states, with the goal of making better use of natural light and, in theory, saving energy. However, this change can cause confusion and alter people’s biological clocks..

The idea of ​​setting the clock forward and back depending on the season is not new. It is rooted in the concept of “summer schedule“, which was first popularized during World War I as an energy-saving measure. The idea was simple: by turning the clock forward one hour during the summer, natural light could be better utilized and therefore would require less artificial lighting.

Daylight saving time was first implemented in Florida in 1918, during World War I. However, after the war, the practice was abandoned. Then, during World War II, daylight saving time was temporarily reintroduced. Finally, In 1966, the Uniform Daylight Saving Time Act was passedwhich established the dates on which the time change should be made throughout the country.

In 2007, the duration of daylight saving time was extended, starting in March and ending in November.. The rationale was that this would help save energy and promote outdoor activities during the spring and summer. However, over the years, there have been debates about the actual effectiveness of daylight saving time in saving energy.

Clocks need to be changed soon

The winter time change in 2023

The next time change in Florida will occur on the first Sunday in November 2023, the 5th of the month. On this date, at 2:00 am, the clocks will go back one hour and become 1:00 am. m. This means you will gain an extra hour of sleep, which is welcome for many.

Not all states in the United States participate in the time change. Arizona, Hawaii and Puerto Rico They have chosen not to make this adjustment, maintaining their standard schedule throughout the year.