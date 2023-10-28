In California, the first Sunday in November brings with it a major change that affects our clocks and, to some extent, our lives. This annual event, known as the schedule changeis a practice that remains an integral part of life in the United States and has its roots in the United States Uniform Time Act.

The next time change in California is scheduled for Sunday, November 5, 2023. At 2 a.m., the clock will turn back one hour, marking the transition from daylight saving time to standard time. In other words, When the clocks strike 2 am it will become 1 am

This change can have a significant impact on people’s daily routine. It is often associated with the feeling of gaining an extra hour of sleep, which can be beneficial for some. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) “Time change can cause sleep problems, such as insomnia, daytime sleepiness, and difficulty falling asleep. These problems can last up to a week after the time change.“

The reason behind these time changes lies in the idea of ​​making the most of natural daylight.. Daylight saving time, which begins on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November, seeks to provide people with more natural light in the afternoons, which, in theory, can lead to increased economic activity and energy savings. energy.

Prepare adequately for this transition, such as making sure you get enough rest the night before.

Why is the time changed in the United States?

The history of daylight saving time dates back to First World War, when the country’s government implemented it as an energy saving measure. However, daylight saving time became a permanent practice in the United States in 1973, during the oil crisis.

Despite its potential benefits, daylight saving time has been at the center of an ongoing debate. Some studies suggest it can cause sleep problems, such as insomnia and fatigue, as well as affect attention and coordination.. Others argue that daylight saving time can have a positive impact on the economy and reducing energy consumption.

In the United States, time changes are regulated by the Uniform Time Act, passed in 1966. This law establishes the start and end dates of daylight saving time. However, it is important to mention that the states of Hawaii and Arizona do not participate in daylight saving time.

In California, the agency responsible for coordinating these changes is the Food Regulatory Commission. California Public Utilities (CPUC for its acronym in English), an independent entity that regulates public service companies in the state. The CPUC issues a notice to California electric companies about the dates and times of the schedule changes, and these companies are responsible for implementing the necessary adjustments to their systems.

In addition to the CPUC, the California Department of Transportation It also has an important role in coordinating these changes. Caltrans is responsible for updating traffic signal and traffic light clocks to ensure they are synchronized with the new time.