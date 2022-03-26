For more than forty years, Germany has switched to daylight saving time in March. Today it was that time again: The night was short, but from now on it will be light longer in the evening.

IDaylight saving time begins again on Sunday night. At 2:00 a.m., the clocks go forward one hour to 3:00 a.m., so the night is one hour shorter. Summer time was introduced in Germany in 1980 to save energy. According to critics, however, the savings are small, and some people also complain about temporary sleep disorders. Others look forward to longer bright summer evenings.

The atomic clocks of the Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt in Braunschweig are the clocks that keep time in Germany. The EU has been discussing abolishing the time change for a long time. However, no agreement is in sight so far. The issue is currently on hold. However, a joint approach is considered important in order to avoid a patchwork quilt.

According to the Statista data platform, around 72 percent of Germans consider the time changeover to summer or winter time to be superfluous and are of the opinion that it should be abolished. Acceptance of the time change has fallen continuously since 2013, but recently rose again slightly.