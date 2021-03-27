ofYannick Little shut down

The time change means a lot of effort for Deutsche Bahn. But travelers also have to consider a few things before switching to summer time.

The time changes in March and October are hotly debated.

Deutsche Bahn wants to ensure that the timetable is adhered to despite the changeover.

What must be considered for DB travelers with regard to changing the clocks.

Frankfurt – For them Deutsche Bahn are the annual Clock changes always a big challenge in March and October. It is of course very similar with the customers of the DB out. These are due to the changes in the Timetable the railways repeatedly faced challenges. But what exactly do train travelers have to watch out for when they are traveling by train at night and the time is changed over?

In 2021 it will be that time again on the night of Sunday, March 28th. The clocks are on the Central European Summer Time (CEST) posed. A fact that travelers with Deutsche Bahn definitely need in advance of their train ride should pay attention to. Especially when important appointments on early Sunday morning have to be met or connecting trains have to be caught. But when it comes to the time change, breakdowns at Deutsche Bahn cannot be ruled out, as a case from 2019 shows.

Deutsche Bahn: What does the time change mean for the DB timetable?

As the Deutsche Bahn announces on their homepage, the operational processing is generally easier when changing the clock from winter to summer time. The reason: very simple. After 1:59 a.m. comes 3:00 a.m. All trains that are on the move during this time are ultimately missing an hour. Means: You arrive at the destination station one hour late. Since the DB timetable however, if some passenger trains plan to stay longer at night anyway, these will be loud Deutsche Bahn simply shortened to compensate for the lost hour. This also applies to local public transport. Only S-Bahn trains that, according to the timetable, would be on the road between 1.59 and 3.00 a.m. will be canceled without replacement.

Time change at Deutsche Bahn: How is compliance with the DB timetable ensured?

However, this information could not solve all questions for a customer. On the Facebook page of “Deutsche Bahn Personenverkehr” she asked: “If I look for a connection in the app now, is that already taken into account in the times that are displayed?” The answer of the DB was not long in coming. “No, because the trains don’t run this hour. So if trains run between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., these are not applicable (local traffic).

Time is taken into account in long-distance transport, ”says DB. But that’s not quite true, as a subtle user said Facebook clarified. “If the Time change during the train ride takes place, so drives train, (…) only the trains that start between 2 and 3 o’clock are usually canceled, ”said the user. The employee of the German train, who dealt with the question, admitted the misinformation and agreed: “Yes, that’s what I meant.”

It gets more complicated loud DBif on the last Sunday in October – in 2021 on October 31st – the clocks are set back to winter time. In other words: In this case, the clock hands jump back from 2.59 a.m. to 2.00 a.m. And the trains? In the meantime, they linger “at a suitable one railway station“As it was on the part of the train is called. In this way it can be ensured that the trains reach their destinations on schedule and on time and that “they don’t arrive an hour early in the morning.”

Deutsche Bahn (DB): How is S-Bahn traffic affected by the time change?

It is different with the Time change but in October in the S-Bahn traffic. S-Bahn with a scheduled departure time between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m., they run twice that night. This is provided by a timetable specially designed for this night German train in front. The trains run once before and once after the clocks have been changed. According to Deutsche Bahn, this also means that more staff and a larger number of vehicles are required to ensure smooth operations. This usually means “a lot of effort for timetable creators, personnel dispatchers and signal box crew”. Of course, the travelers hardly notice any of this.

Number of clocks at DB train stations 17,000 Number of clocks controlled by radio signals 6,000 DB parent clocks that control a certain number of other clocks 2,500 Source: deutschebahn.com

DB and time change: This is how the clocks tick at Deutsche Bahn

Incidentally, at Deutsche Bahn, the pointer of the clock should be on platform give the signal that the train can set in motion. If the pointer jumps to the next minute, the train should start moving in the best case. There is a special feature at DB: “The second hand stops for two seconds just before the minute is completed. “In order to gain this time, the second hand only needs 58 seconds to travel around the clock,” says Deutsche Bahn on its website. This will all Clocks on a whole railway station constantly compared with each other.

The Deutsche Bahn to the radio signal of the Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB) in Braunschweig. “This signal is used by the DB taken from self-sufficient radio clocks as well as from around 2,500 mother clocks and passed on from there to all other clocks in the DB area, ”explains the railway on its website. (Yannick Little)