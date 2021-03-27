Kone worry you are not alone. Anyone with an uncertainty about setting and setting aside shares this fate with many others. It’s that time again on Sunday, and when you wake up at the latest, the anxious question arises: What is the hour really striking? Even if you forget it again right away: On the night of March 27th to March 28th, the clock is put forward by one hour, anyone who is still awake at two can watch in real time how 60 minutes are stolen from them. Out of nowhere it is suddenly three in the morning. Because a majority in the EU no longer sees any point in this, the time change should actually be abolished. But then Corona got in the way, and the topic faded into the background.

Time-sensitive people complain that body and mind are reluctant to adapt to the new rhythm. The result is a lack of sleep, nervousness, lack of concentration and an irritable mood. In any case, the situation worsened more than a year ago, and almost everyone has fallen out of time, out of step, in search of the lost time in which life took its usual course. The winter time is going, the summer time is coming, the corona time remains. And with it a sense of time that is out of joint.

The time has lost diversity

Some things had already begun: The difference between work and leisure, work and family life was becoming increasingly blurred, in the home office everything has now completely collapsed. The time has lost diversity. The preacher Solomon dealt with her for the first time in the biblical book of Ecclesiastes: Everything has its time. Throw away stones, collect stones, heart, stop heart, the list is long. It is essential for people that time is divided not only into light years, hours, nanoseconds, but also into individually, socially and culturally predetermined sections.









Up to modern times, the matter was fairly clear in this country: In the church year, all emotions from deep pain to jubilant joy were evoked on the individual holidays, Sunday was holy, between festive and ordinary days there was a difference like day and night, and one likes also remember the strict eating and resting times in the (upper) middle-class household. Devout believers of all kinds have not had time to think about it to this day, because it is filled with activities and rites that correspond to religious prescriptions. From this point of view, one should not turn up one’s nose at the Mallorca travelers and also not scold the churches for sticking to Easter services: the variety, be it with a trip to the Balearic island or a visit to the mass in the cathedral, brings something Time normality with itself.

The loss of time can become threatening

Like all fundamental phenomena, time is such a complex thing that it keeps physicists, philosophers, writers, visual artists, musicians, psychologists, scientists from a number of disciplines on their toes. The aspects under which it is viewed are diverse and cannot be reduced to a common denominator. But our everyday experience of time is also contradictory: Time races, stands still, runs away, passes too quickly or not at all, drags on in tenacious boredom or pulls everything with it without mercy. To put it in simple terms: impossible.

When the biological clock is ticking, that is something completely different from immersing yourself meditatively in the here and now of the present. The loss of time can become threatening, and concentration on the moment can develop healing powers. To feel eternity in one moment: Eastern and Western mystics alike strived to experience this. They braced themselves against time. And longed for infinity. Today, however, many do not like the idea of ​​eternal life at all. Future, sure, but without end? Creepy. Eternity, that doesn’t mean an endless amount of time. But the opposite of it. It no longer needs clocks. Even if some see themselves as their slaves: We find it bad enough that so much does not move forward during the Corona period. That nothing works anymore: that is inconceivable for most of today’s residents.