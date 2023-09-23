Home page World

From: Nadia Austel

The days are getting shorter and winter is approaching – and with it the time change. When will summer time switch to winter time this year?

Munich – Hardly any other topic in Germany is so regularly and collectively desired to be abolished: the time change from summer time to winter time, and vice versa. Every six months, Germany turns the dial forward or back and many people have the same questions every time: Is this next Sunday? And: forward or back?

This year it is in the Night of October 29th so far, the time change from summer time to winter time is carried out everywhere in the country. The watches will be included around 3 a.m. set back one hour, so at 2 a.m. This also means that we can sleep an hour longer without losing time.

Time change: forward or back? Mnemonics for the changeover to summer and winter time

However, some people need several days to adjust to the time change. You continue to feel tired or awake at the usual time. The effects increase the risk of accidents on the road, as the ADAC Berlin-Brandenburg informs. However, this is particularly risky when changing from winter time to summer time, when the country simultaneously “stoles” an hour of sleep by moving the clocks forward.

The selected day for the time change from summer to winter time and vice versa is the last Sunday in March or October of the year. Fortunately, these days it is only necessary to think about this with analogue clocks: radio-controlled clocks, smartphones and even TV sets change automatically. In order to be able to remember better when the pointer has to be turned in which direction, there are some memory aids, for example:

In spring you put out the garden furniture before the door, they get it in the fall back .

the door, they get it in the fall . The temperature is going towards summer high (from 2 to 3 o’clock) in winter after below (from 3 to 2 o’clock ).

in winter after ). The rule 2 – 3 – 2: From 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. and then back.

Always having trouble with the time change: Why summer time and winter time haven’t been abolished

The time changes in March and October every year are a thorn in the side of many people. In 2018, EU citizens voted to end the time change. The abolition should be implemented by 2021. However, not much has happened since then.

The reason for this is the disunity of European countries. Since they could not agree on a uniform standard time, there was a risk of a Europe-wide patchwork quilt. It will probably take some time before the time change is actually abolished. In October 2022, the presidency did not even put the issue of time change on the agenda among EU countries. (n/a)