Time Capsules | Käärijä’s visa success will forever be stored in the foundation stone of the church in Vantaa

A memory from the year 2023 will be recorded in the time capsule of the Myyrmäki church, and at the request of the parishioners, Käärijä will be included.

The wrapper effect will be immortalized in a time capsule during the renovation of Myyrmäki church in Vantaa.

Vantaankoski parish communication specialist Katriina Harviainen according to the decision was made when the congregation asked on social media what should be put in the capsule.

“More were hoping for something A wrapper related to. I tried to find if someone had time to make a mini figure or a mini bolero, but unfortunately we ended up with newspaper clippings about Käärijä’s Eurovisa success,” says Harviainen.

However, the capsule to be built on June 14 may still have time for something a little more special.

“We are also in the process of making an inquiry about Käärijä’s promo photo for his production company, but it has not yet been answered,” Harviainen reveals.

In a time capsule is also an artificial intelligence model Chat GPT’s answer to what Myyrmäki church is.

“The answer in itself is fine, but it contains a few very quick factual errors. For example, the architect of the Myyrmäki church is Juha Leiviskä and according to the answer it is someone Kari Järvinen“, Harviainen says.

Kari Järvinen is a real architect, but the only church he designed is the Laajasalo church, which is located in Helsinki.

In addition, the capsule also contains a purchase receipt, after-school club members’ drawings and texts about their usual day, a young person’s letter to the future, coins, photos and articles from Vantaa Sanom, Kirkko ja kaupunki and Helsingin Sanom.

Usually the time capsule is placed in connection with the laying of the foundation stone, but the Myyrmäki church apparently does not have a previous capsule, the congregation ended up leaving a memory from this year.

No plan has been made as to when the capsule will be opened. Harviainen thinks that the opening could take place during the next renovation or if the church is demolished decades from now.

“It will be left to the master,” says Harviainen.