Connor McClory and Sophie Curran with the time capsule discovered on a beach in County Donegal in November 2020 (CONOR MCCLORY / SOPHIE CURRAN)

Of irish surfers discovered a mysterious metal cylinder last month: a time capsule returned to the sea by Arctic ice much earlier than expected. The story begins a bit like a Christmas tale but in the middle of August. About a hundred passengers take a nice cruise to the North Pole aboard a Russian icebreaker, the “50 years of victory“: these boats which split the ice floes and which sometimes even allow them to descend and walk on them. A small group of passengers then decide to leave their mark, with a time capsule that they will trap in the ice of the Arctic . They enclose in a metal cylinder, objects of their daily life: a restaurant menu, wine corks, beer coasters, photos, poems. In a letter, they write: “In front of us, an expanse of ice as far as the eye can see: when this capsule is discovered, we believe that unfortunately there will be no more ice in the Arctic “, and they leave their cylinder near the North Pole.



Our pole explorers have left their capsule in August 2018 and last month, just two years later, two surfers from the west coast of Northern Ireland discovered their metal cylinder at their favorite spot in County Donegal, 3,700 km from where he had been trapped in the pack ice. It took a little while for the surfers to figure out what it was. They believed first in a bomb then in a funeral urn; but thanks to a Russian friend, they even managed to find one of the passengers of the icebreaker. The latter told them that they believed their time capsule would not be discovered for 30 or 50 years.

For researchers, this story confirms what they have been observing and modeling for years. The Arctic is the region of the world where warming is the fastest and the most visible. The temperature has increased by 1 ° C over the past decade. The pack ice melts in July-August and reform in winter, but last summer it hit its second lowest level in 40 years of satellite observation. According to a study published in the journal Nature Climate Change, the sea ice could completely disappear in the summer from here 2035. It is therefore not the safest place to install a time capsule.