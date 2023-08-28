Time Capsule | The message from almost 200 years ago was apparently not received: the time capsule opened in the USA seems empty

The time capsule was found inside a monument to a Polish-born military leader who fought in the American Revolutionary War.

of the United States The West Point military academy of the armed forces opened a nearly 200-year-old time capsule on Monday at 17:30 Finnish time.

The first impression was disappointing: the time capsule looked empty.

“The box didn’t quite live up to expectations,” said the researcher.

However, the analysis of the capsule continues.

A time capsule from 1828 was found of a Polish-born military leader who fought in the American Revolutionary War (1775–1783) Tadeusz Kościuszko (1746–1817) from the inside of the statue’s base during the repair work.

The statue is located on the grounds of the West Point Academy in Orange County, New York. A new time capsule is planned to be placed in its base during the restoration work.