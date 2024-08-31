In Ufa, a time capsule with medals and souvenirs was laid for descendants for 50 years

A time capsule has been laid for descendants in a Russian city for 50 years. This is reported by Telegram– channel “All Ufa”.

In honor of the 450th anniversary of Ufa, souvenirs from local manufacturers and medals of Bashkir athletes were sent to the future. In addition, the structure will contain tourist brochures, discs with recordings of legendary songs and other items.

Related materials:

It is known that local residents also participated in the formation of the message. Thus, Ufa residents suggested ideas for the text and memorable items that are associated with the appearance of the city.

Earlier in August, it was reported that a gastronomic tour with traditional 18th-century dishes would be held in Kirillov. Employees of the Kirillo-Belozersky Museum-Reserve and the Arkhangelsk Cuisine Museum “Derevenka na Viledi” prepared events and held master classes.