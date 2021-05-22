Ahmed Mourad (Cairo)

The Chinese missile, which got out of control, and remained lost in space for several days before falling in the Arabian Sea, recently talked about the issue of space waste, and the danger it poses, whether to the inhabitants of the Earth, or to satellites and spacecraft, especially with their growing numbers and sizes Where scientists estimate that there are 170 million pieces of waste orbiting the Earth.

36 thousand km / h

Space waste arises from launches of rockets, satellites or vehicles in outer space, and this waste may be as large as a disrupted satellite, or as small as parts from rockets or satellites or residual dyes that are coated on spacecraft, as well as parts that have separated from Spacecraft, fragments and particles resulting from collisions or space explosions, and some of these wastes orbit around the Earth at speeds of up to 36,000 kilometers per hour, and some float in space. Since the start of humanity’s journey to space in 1957, when the Soviet Union launched the first satellite known as “Sputnik”, and with the passage of time, this waste accumulated and spread in space greatly, which caused a big problem.

A floating plastic island

Space experts and scientists compare the pieces of space waste left by humans in low Earth orbit to a “floating plastic island” in outer space. According to experts and scientists who spoke at the Thirteenth European Space Conference, space waste represents a real threat and danger such as the danger and the threat posed by floating plastic islands In seas and oceans, for example, fragments of space debris up to 1 cm in size have the ability to completely destroy satellites. Since January 2019, there have been more than 5,000 satellites in space, but only 2,000 are still active, and there are still 3,000 inactive satellites drifting in space, as recent data indicate that more than 500 disintegrations or explosions have occurred. Scientists indicate that launching networks of satellites known as huge constellations into space could lead to what is known as “Kessler syndrome”, which is a chain reaction in which more objects collide to form new space junk to the point that the Earth’s orbit is unusable.

A moon to burn waste

Japan plans to participate in the field of cleansing space from waste by launching a laser-pulsing satellite, and Japanese engineers were inspired by the idea of ​​this moon from the popular technology used by dermatologists to remove skin imperfections, as it uses a low-power laser designed to burn in short pulses. Japan is scheduled to launch this satellite in 2026, when it will target small pieces of waste from space debris that scientists fear colliding with active satellites. The moon weighs between 600 and 700 pounds, and it is likely to be placed in orbit somewhere between 350 and 600 miles above the Earth, and this would make it within reach of most of the 170 million pieces of space waste believed to be orbiting the Earth, but it cannot. It tracked only less than 30 thousand, due to the tremendous speed with which it is traveling in space, which reaches 27 thousand kilometers per hour.

Robot to clean up space

In an important step to get rid of space waste, the European Space Agency announced earlier, the launch of what is known as a “hug robot”, which is an experimental four-arms robot that captures outdated satellites by hugging them with its arms, then taking them to an area. Suicide in the Earth’s atmosphere to destroy it. This mission is scheduled to be launched in 2025, and the robot will test its robotic muscles on a medium-sized piece of space waste abandoned by the European Space Agency’s “Vega” rocket since 2013, located at an altitude of 800 km above the ground, and weighing this conical piece. About 100 kilograms of debris, and the one-time mission is estimated to cost about $ 133 million.

Glove and camera

Amid the millions of pieces of space waste, there are some famous pieces, such as the glove that floated away from the Gemini 4 crew during the first spacewalk by American astronauts, and also the camera that the astronaut, Michael Collins, lost during the Gemini 10 mission.

5 countries caused the crisis

A report published by the British “Daily Mail” website revealed the list of countries responsible for space waste and waste, and the British website quoted the British “RS Component” company, which specializes in electronics, that Russia is on the list of countries that cause space waste with 14,403 pieces of this waste. , Followed by the United States with 8734 pieces, then China with 4,688, France with 994, and India with 517.

The report indicates that there are more countries on the list, such as Germany and Britain, but the number of space waste they have caused is very few, compared to other countries.

170 million pieces

According to scientific estimates, there are approximately 170 million pieces of waste circulating around the Earth.

According to the US Space Agency “NASA”, more than 128 million pieces of space debris are larger than 1 mm, and 34 thousand pieces are larger than 10 cm. There are more than 20 thousand pieces of space debris orbiting the Earth at speeds of 17,500 miles per hour. There are 500,000 pieces of debris the size of large stones, plus millions of pieces of debris that cannot be tracked.

According to NASA’s Orbital Debris Program, there are more than 23,000 pieces of debris larger than 10 cm, and most of that debris travels within 1,250 miles of Earth’s surface.

How long does waste last

The duration of waste staying in space varies for different considerations and reasons, as the Earth’s gravity pulls a lot of it into low orbits until it reaches the Earth’s atmosphere, and most of the waste is burned when it enters the Earth’s atmosphere, while the length of time some waste remains in orbit, the higher the altitude around it .

As for space waste that moves in orbits of less than 600 kilometers, it returns to Earth within a few years, and waste that orbits at heights of more than 1,000 kilometers can continue to orbit around the Earth for 100 years.

Hangover with strongly dynamite

Space waste travels at very high speeds, and because of these high speeds, small pieces of space waste ranging in size between 1 and 10 centimeters can penetrate and destroy most spacecraft, and a ten centimeter piece of space waste can cause damage as much as 25 pieces of dynamite. Which prompted the US space agency “NASA” to establish a space monitoring network, so that collisions with satellites or the space shuttle could be avoided.