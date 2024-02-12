The calendar of Time Attack Italy 2024 is made up of 6 appointments and this year for the first time the start is scheduled in Austria, precisely at Red Bull Ring The April 28, 2024well-known circuit of Formula 1 which has already been part of the last two editions of Time Attack Italy. The other circuits on the calendar are: Misano, Vallelunga, Mugello And Imola. In Italy for about ten years this discipline, organized by GF2A Motorsport SSD Of Andrea Scorranois a consolidated reality and is held under the aegis of ACI Sports.

Time Attack Circuits 2024

The Time Attack 2024 calendar is divided into twenty past six. This year, for the first time in the history of the championship, the season kicks off on April 28th in Austriaprecisely to Red Bull Ringalready protagonist in the two previous editions of the Italian series.

The second date on the calendar is the first weekend of June, when the championship cars compete in Emilia Romagna on the Misano.

The 2024 Time Attack season opens in Austria at the Red Bull Ring

After the summer break, the engines of Time Attack Italia start roaring again on the 4,085 meters of theVallelunga racetracklocated a short distance from the capital, the7 and 8 Septemberfollowed by another event on the circuit named after Marco Simoncelli a Misano AdriaticoThe September 22nd. The fifth round of the season therefore takes place at Mugello.

Time Attack 2024 takes place in Italy on the tracks of Imola, Misano, Mugello and Vallelunga

In addition to these already scheduled events, the sixth and final round of the Time Attack 2024 is scheduled on the 'Enzo e Dino Ferrari' racetrack in Imolawith a date yet to be established, exclusively reserved for authorized categories.

Time Attack Italy what is it

Time Attack Italia is an automotive competition that focuses on speed on the trackwhere participants try to obtain i better times possible on a circuit. Unlike traditional racing, where competitors compete at the same time, in Time Attack the drivers take to the track one by one and try to establish the faster time.

This type of competition highlights the driving skills of the drivers and the performance of their cars, allowing them to make the most of the characteristics of the track without interference from other competitors.

Time Attack challenges the clock

Time Attack has become popular all over the world and is divided into different categories based on the modifications made to the cars and the level of technical preparation. In Italy the Time Attack takes place thanks to the organization of GF2A Motorsport SSD by Andrea Scorrano, licensed ACI Sport.

