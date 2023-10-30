Even the direct order of the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky is ignored by some Ukrainian military personnel. A magazine correspondent reported this on October 30 Time in Kyiv, citing an unnamed assistant to the Ukrainian leader.

According to him, the order of the President of Ukraine to attack is not being carried out.

“They (servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – ed.) just want to sit in the trenches and hold the line. But you can’t win that way,” the source said.

According to the publication, Zelensky plans to fire at least one minister, as well as a high-ranking general in charge of the counteroffensive, in order to hold them accountable for the slow progress of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Earlier on Monday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu noted that during the counter-offensive since June 4, the Ukrainian side had lost over 90 thousand military personnel killed and wounded.

Also on this day, retired colonel and military expert Anatoly Matviychuk called the situation with Kyiv’s defense potential critical. According to him, everything that Ukraine had prepared for a counter-offensive, it lost – small, meaningless reserves remained in the country.

The Ukrainian side is attempting an attack on Russian territory against the backdrop of a special operation in Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24, 2022. The decision was made due to the aggravation of the situation due to shelling by Ukrainian militants.