“It’s hard to suppress the truth,” warns Baroness Doreen Lawrence in written testimony accompanying her lawsuit against British tabloids, the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday. The popular daily and its then editor Paul Dacre led the public campaign calling for justice and the capture of the gang of racist youths who killed Stephen, the eldest of Lawrence’s three sons, in April 1993. The mother and activist is now accusing the same newspaper, in a case shared with Prince Harry and Elton John, among other celebrities, of resorting to “illegal acts” to steal and buy information for the benefit of the firm.

«I thought that the Mail was on my son’s side, that he cared about bringing his murderers to justice. It hurts me to know that they took me for an idiot », he adds in his letter. Lawrence and the rest of the plaintiffs agree that they discovered the alleged criminal corruption of the newspaper’s newsroom based on confessions by private detectives hired by the Associated Newspapers (ANL) group. The Baroness recalls in her testimony that it was in January 2022 when she was informed that both she and the police investigation into the death of her son fell into the target of experts in accessing telephone receipts, bank accounts and private communications. It was a commission, she writes, for the “internal security” of the Mail, that she wanted to make sure that she did not collect “commissions or work for other newspapers”, in addition to monitoring her “political activities with left-wing groups”. “What hurt me the most was the feeling of betrayal,” she says of a medium and her team that she had as “friends”

ANL denies the allegations of criminal practices to obtain information and has appealed this week to the judge in charge of the macro case, Mathew Nicklin, to abort the civil proceeding, preventing him from proceeding to a trial in which the set of evidence from both parties would come to light. “It rejects the demands in their entirety,” declared the lawyer for the media group, Adrian Beltrami, on the third day of preliminary hearings. The lawyer argues, in any case, that it is “too late” to proceed with complaints about events that occurred between 1993 and 2007, in the Lawrence case.

In dispute is the date on which the alleged crimes prescribed. The law stipulates six years from when the complainant became aware of the media misdeed, and a large part of the arguments between the lawyers and the judge revolved around this dilemma. The representative of the Mail questioned whether the victims of the alleged interference had not detected in their day “that something was wrong.” “Perhaps they believed that the information was provided by an acquaintance or relative?” the magistrate questioned him.

Beltrami also warned that his client has the sworn testimony of one of the detectives involved, Gavin Burrows, who denies having committed a crime on behalf of the Mail or the Mail On Sunday. Nicklin chimed in again to point out that the contradictory statements by Burrows to the Mail and to his plaintiffs deserve to be proven in a proper trial. It is up to him to file the case or send it back to court to uncover the truth.