Bolsonaro’s special adviser publishes analysis on how NGO WBO would work to “defame the government abroad”

The advisor for International Affairs of the Presidency of the Republic, Filipe Martins, said on Wednesday (4.May.2022) that the magazine Team -which will have Lula (PT) on its next cover- and actor Leonardo DiCaprio are not the only ones “intruding on Brazilian domestic politics”.

THE thread made by the special adviser on his Twitter profile was published after DiCaprio encouraged the issuance and regularization of the voter registration card. The actor also spoke about the vote of teenagers and the importance of Brazil to the global ecosystem, with emphasis on the Amazon.

“There are people much more dangerous than the actor [DiCaprio] and his Hollywood colleagues involved in this attempt to manipulate Brazilians and affect the outcome of this year’s election race.the,” said Martins.

According to Martins, one of the people conspiring against Brazil is George Soros, Hungarian-American billionaire founder of the NGO (Non-Governmental Organization) Open Society Foundationwhat “created yet another instrument to interfere in Brazil, destabilize our society and promote groups and individuals linked to the left to prominent positions”.

The other organization that would be interfering in the country, according to Martins, is the WBO (Washington Brazil Office). In your sitethe NGO presents itself as a “specialized independent institution” to think about Brazil and support actions to strengthen civil society and institutions dedicated to “to the promotion and defense of democracy, human rights, freedoms and the country’s sustainable socio-economic and environmental development”. He also says that he has “independent and non-partisan”.

For Martins, however, the institution has “the purpose of defaming the government abroad”.

In defending that Soros and his allies are conspiring against Brazil through the WBO, the advisor indicates that the organization’s Advisory Council has members of popular movements, such as the MST (Movimento dos Trabalhadores Rurais Sem Terra), MTST (Movimento dos Trabalhadores Sem Teto) , APIB (Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil), Instituto Sou da Paz and Instituto Marielle.

The images shared by Martins are prints from the WBO website, in the “partners“. On the page, the movements cited by the advisor are presented as “affiliated organizations”.

Martins states that the Washington Brazil Office “has a group of five ‘ambassadors’people who will work together with foreign organizations and politicians in order to undermine our sovereignty and influence Brazilian politics through lobbying and propaganda”.

The ambassadors mentioned by Martins are:

Wagner Moura, actor;

Sônia Guajajara, indigenous leader;

Daniela Mercury, singer;

Gregory Duvivier, actor and writer;

Jean Wyllysformer federal deputy.

“All linked, in one way or another, with Lula’s campaign and committed to interests alien to those of Brazilians”writes Martins.

Martins highlights that the organization’s objective is to benefit from the location in Washington “to defend Lula’s innocence, organize boycotts against Brazilian products and spread disinformation among American congressmen and other political agents”.

For the advisor to the Presidency, everything is “clear”with the “purpose of manipulating the direction of politics in Brazil and influencing the 2022 electoral result”.

According to him, although some people do not cling to the natural difficulties of the route to say that the result of the election does not matter, “this is an extremely wrong view and the globalist and leftist forces know it VERY well”.

The special adviser considers that many problems are in a “civilization level” that cannot be resolved in the election, although there are important issues that will be decided in 2022. He writes that “the left, inside and outside the country, is already working to achieve the outcome it wants”.

At the conclusion of the sequence of messages he published on his Twitter profile, Martins appeals to citizens who “they matter with the destiny of Brazil”.

“It is up to every Brazilian who cares about the fate of Brazil, and who does not want to see our country lose even more of its autonomy, to realize what is behind this international campaign of defamation against the Bolsonaro government, denounce it and respond to it. there at the height”he said.