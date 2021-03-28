Can you live without eggs? At least not at Easter, and otherwise it’s difficult. Where to find what the chickens lay – and why it is sometimes important to separate the yolk from the rest.

E.in fragile products, from which fine and hearty products can be created. A gift to man, given to him by a being that he too often disdains – as he generally likes to do, although it would be better not to. The egg, as Cédric Dumont’s culinary encyclopedia describes the early gastronomy critic Alexandre Grimod de la Reynière (1758–1838), is “for the kitchen what the article is for the speech”. So indispensable.

Jacqueline Vogt Editor in the Rhein-Main-Zeitung, responsible for the Rhein-Main section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Happy hens cackle contentedly, and what they lay is healthy and nutritious. The fact that almost one hundred percent of those questioned in surveys regularly state that they prefer to eat organic eggs, but still the majority of eggs sold in Germany come from cages, is a contradiction that has amused conventional farmers for years. It can also be explained. Of the almost 13 billion eggs that are laid in Germany every year, 1.6 billion come from animals on organic farms.