The Mondrian painting that heads up last week’s installment can be fitted into a 6×6 grid without hardly changing it, as can be seen in the attached figure, sent by Salva Fuster. I am not aware that the idea of ​​the puzzle of Mondrian’s rectangles arose from the contemplation of this particular painting, but it does not seem unlikely that it did; in any case, and as we Italians say, se non è vero è be trovato.

As can be seen in the figure, the “score” of the box (surface of the larger rectangle minus that of the smaller one) is 4×5 – 1×1 = 19, well above the minimum possible for a 6×6 grid, which is 5, as shown by another figure sent by the same reader, in which we also see a 5×5 grid of minimum score, which is 4.

It remains to find the scores of other grids and see if their sequence -although we already know that it does not follow a defined pattern- tells us or suggests something. At first glance, it might seem that the score will increase as the size of the grids grows, but this is not the case; for example, the minimum score for the 10×10 grid is 8, as we saw last week, while the 11×11 grid is 6.

On the paradox of the fly and the bicycle, Rafael Granero reminds us that we already addressed it in 2016, in the installment entitled Slow Achilles and the swift tortoise.

After more than 500 deliveries of The game of science, I no longer remember all the topics covered in the section (above all, I do not remember the degree of attention and development that was dedicated to each one); but neither do the readers, so it is worth revisiting some issues of special interest, such as the paradoxes of movement.

‘Pipopette’

And just as there are themes that are repeated, there are others that are abandoned, that is, that they do not capture the interest of the readers enough to develop them as much as they deserve. A recent case is that of the game of squares (also known as “the squares” or “the closed one”), mentioned a few weeks ago in the installment Ehrhart polynomialsand we cannot say goodbye (for now) to the inexhaustible field of grids without returning to it.

Perhaps this (apparently) simple paper and pencil game considered “for children” deserves more respect and attention if one takes into account that its creator and the first to study it was the great French mathematician Édouard Lucas, of whom we have already spoken. on more than one occasion (in relation to the labyrinths and the Tower of Hanoi, another game invented by him).

In Lucas’s version, which he called pipopette, and since graph paper was not yet used in his time (late 19th century), instead of a grid we see its highlighted vertices as black dots, and instead of going over the sides of the cells we have to join contiguous points horizontally or upright. Every time a player (there are usually two, but there can be more) closes a small square, he marks it with his initial or with a predetermined sign, and the player who closes the largest number of them wins (that is why the game is also called “ dots and boxes”).

In the figure we see a 5×5 “board”, which is a standard measure for a quick game, and also the most used to analyze the game from the point of view of strategy. Which I hope my astute readers do now that they know the prestigious pedigree of the timbiriche.

