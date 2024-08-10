The name Timbiquí, a town on the Pacific coast of Colombia with 28,000 inhabitants—the number that a single neighborhood in Bogotá can have—was heard more than usual on June 19, 2022, the day Gustavo Petro was elected as the first leftist president in the country’s contemporary history. With 99% of the votes in favor of Petro and his vice-presidential candidate, Francia Márquez, this Cauca municipality with a majority of Afro-descendant and indigenous population became the clearest representation of the desire for change in territories tired of oblivion. Halfway through the presidential term, in Timbiquí, trust endures, although the transformation has not yet taken off.

Residents acknowledge that it is not easy to make up for decades of backwardness in a place where the basics are lacking: access to drinking water, uninterrupted electricity, decent hospital infrastructure, or a nearby higher education institution. “We live in a remote area, as if it were another world. They want to make a change in the last two years, but sometimes it is not easy to remove a roof to put another one on the roof of a house,” says Raúl Angulo, leader of the association of community councils in the municipality.

Petro also warned about this when, already as president, he visited the town surrounded by three rivers, with wooden houses and zinc tiles. 8,633 people voted for him and only 110 had preferred Rodolfo Hernández, today convicted of corruption. “There are many shortcomings, there is neglect, there is a delay of two centuries,” said the president in January of this year in the municipal coliseum, before a crowd.

The head of state wanted to start by resolving the essentials. He announced then, more than half a year ago, that the construction of the aqueduct was 32% complete and would be finished at the end of 2024. Angulo, the community leader, doubts that these deadlines will be met. “The vice president is committed to the development of the municipal capital’s aqueduct, but the process has been very slow. We are reaching a year and the work is very delayed. We ask that the national government not neglect the project,” he demands. In Timbiquí, they collect rainwater, water from the rivers, or water that reaches some neighborhoods through obsolete pipes.

Nearly 600 kilometers to the north, Karol Díaz, a 28-year-old from Timbiqui, is doing her internship at a banana production company in Urabá, Antioquia. She studied agricultural engineering at the University of Caldas, a three-hour speedboat ride to the port of Buenaventura and an additional eight hours by land to the city of Manizales, in the heart of the Andes mountain range. Other young people are making their way to study in Popayán or Cali, the closest capitals. “We have to migrate to advance in technical, technological and higher education, since we do not have any offerings at the territorial level. We are looking to at least improve the quality of local education to apply to higher education under better conditions,” the young woman explains in conversation with EL PAÍS.

While at the national level more than 5 out of 10 high school graduates go on to higher education, in the Pacific only 4 out of 10 do so. They lack solid foundations in their first years of education or the financial resources to go far from home. To close this gap, the Ministry of Education has committed to strengthening the teaching staff in Timbiquí, from early childhood to secondary education. Among the advances achieved by the Government, Díaz also highlights the expansion of free tuition in public higher education, which previously had coverage limits. But among the pending tasks, he emphasizes, is that of bringing the offer of places closer to remote places.

As part of the program “University in your Territory,” which aims to expand higher education in remote areas, the Government announced the construction of university campuses in the municipalities of Suárez – the birthplace of Vice President Francia Márquez – and Guapi, in the Pacific region of Cauca. Young people like Díaz hope that these declarations will come true. “Access to higher education allows us to make contributions to the region. My goal is to return and apply my knowledge, creating jobs and motivating young people to achieve their life goals,” she says.

In addition to ensuring the basic conditions of existence, as the president calls them – water, health, education – in Timbiquí they are asking to boost the local economy. The municipality is part of a region where the government is focused on advancing the substitution of illicit crops, which has led to harassment by dissident groups of the former FARC that generates anxiety among the civilian population. “By replacing the illicit economy with prosperous, legal economies, violence is also being transformed into peace,” Petro said during his visit at the beginning of the year.

To achieve this, he promised investments in the construction of a coconut processing plant in Timbiquí, as well as works to improve the industrialization of cocoa, shrimp and viche, an ancestral drink, collective heritage of the Afro-Colombian communities of the Pacific coast. “If you compete only with a raw product, it is less profitable than coca paste. For example, if instead of selling the cocoa bean we sell already made chocolate, it is close to being profitable,” said the president. Developing these capacities is another intention pending to take shape.

The Viche Law approved by the Congress of the Republic in 2021 to allow its free sale remains unregulated due to bureaucratic barriers and the complexity of prior consultations to define production and marketing requirements adjusted to the reality of the territory.

Mirna Herrera, a member of the network of women’s organizations from the Mid-Pacific ‘Matamba y Guasa’, demands that the difficulties of the area be taken into account, such as the lack of connectivity and transportation, so that the initiatives become real income opportunities. “We need the Government to understand that we do not have sufficient technical capacity to participate in calls made from Bogotá. Organizations from the center of the country have the capacity to access projects, we do not. If a competition is held, it should be so that we can compete on equal terms or, better yet, so that we can train ourselves,” says the 59-year-old leader.

Nicolás Sinisterra, a member of the Renacer Negro community council, hopes that the proposals will translate into progress. “I only wish that they invest in our route to the sea to bring our products to the national market and be competitive to take advantage of the lands we inherited from our grandparents,” he says. “We still believe in President Petro. We recognize the opportunities that things can change, but they remain the same,” adds Herrera, the leader.

When the president and his ministers presented how to transform Timbiquí so that its inhabitants could have a more peaceful life, he recognized that one thing was the speech and another was moving on to reality. For this reason, he delegated to National Planning the structuring of a Conpes document, a kind of route with interventions and assigned resources. “We must do the Conpes of the Pacific Coast, in such a way that the mark of the Government of the change in the history of Colombia remains and that you can have the guarantee that we are not talking nonsense,” he said in the coliseum of the municipality where he had the most advantage over his rival in 2022. He has two years left to fulfill the promise of putting the State at the service of the population and overcome what he called two centuries of solitude.

