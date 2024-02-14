The beloved of Russian rapper Timati (real name Timur Yunusov) Valentina Ivanova shared a new candid photo. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

In the photo posted, the model posed topless while lying on a large bed on board a private jet. The star wore black thongs and long white socks. She accessorized with a gold chain and pendant. In addition, Ivanova let down her straight short hair.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is the captain of the ship speaking to you. We are glad to welcome you on board our aircraft flying on the Moscow-Vlyublenno route. We expect some turbulence on the way to our destination. The commander of the ship wishes you a pleasant flight,” she signed the post.

Earlier in February, Timati’s beloved shared a candid video from the shower. In it, the model demonstrated her body care. At the beginning of the video, the girl appeared without clothes or underwear.