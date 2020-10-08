Rap singer Timati will become the hero of the new “Bachelor”, reports TV channel “360”, the producers of the show are casting applicants for participation.

The premiere of the new “Bachelor” is scheduled for spring, it is specified that girls of any appearance will participate in the selection.

About a month ago, Timati broke up with his son’s mother, model Anastasia Reshetova, an alliance with her, according to the girl, “could not stand the test.”

The performer also has an eldest daughter, Alice, from another model, Alena Shishkova.