Russian rapper Timati (real name – Timur Yunusov) has revealed the details of the division of property after breaking up with former lover model Anastasia Reshetova. He shared this on the air of the show “Bachelor”, his words are reported by the portal StarHit.

A participant in the show, Lyubov Lishnevskaya, asked the singer who his cats were with. The performer replied that the animals after parting went to Reshetova. “I’m crazy or something, to share the cats. And the son is playing. They are generally superb for him, they feel that there is no danger, “- said Timati.

In addition, as the portal notes, together with the cats, the rapper left the ex-lover’s housing in the center of Moscow, where the model currently lives with his son Ratmir, who was born from Timati.

Earlier it was reported that Reshetova sang. At a party in honor of her birthday, the girl presented her debut song.

Anastasia Reshetova and Timati broke up in September 2020 shortly after the birth of their son Ratmir. The rapper and the first vice-miss of Russia in 2014 have been in a relationship since 2015.