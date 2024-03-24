Musician Timati attended the Cranes event in memory of the victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, which took place on March 24.

He noted that in this way the organizers of the terrorist attack are trying to split the Russian people from within, “so that the Slavs begin to show aggression against other ethnic groups.”

“It will not be possible to do this, and no one will ever be able to split the integrity of Russia,” the musician emphasized.

On the evening of March 24, many artists, including members of the Picnic group, before whose concert there was a terrorist attack at Crocus, came to the memorial to honor the memory of the victims of the terrorist attack on March 22.

In the evening, a “Cranes” event took place near the Crocus City Hall building, during which a projection appeared on the building of the concert complex in memory of the victims. A minute of silence was also held outside the concert hall in memory of the victims of the terrorist attack. Hundreds of participants are reported to have joined the protest. The footage published by Izvestia shows how many of them cannot hold back their tears.

The shooting at Crocus City Hall occurred on March 22. The concert hall was supposed to host a performance by the Picnic group. Unknown men in camouflage burst into the building and started shooting. Also, the terrorists, according to eyewitnesses, set fire to the concert hall, and a fire broke out in the building with an area of ​​almost 13 thousand square meters. m, the next day the open burning was eliminated.

A criminal case has been initiated under Art. 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Terrorist act”). According to the latest data, the number of victims has increased to 137 people, the number of victims has reached 182.

The Russian FSB reported that after the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall, the criminals were planning to cross the border of the Russian Federation with Ukraine; they had relevant contacts on the Ukrainian side. It was noted that 11 people were detained, including four terrorists directly involved in the attack. The latter were detained in the Bryansk region several hours apart. The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified that four suspects in the terrorist attack are foreign citizens.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his address to Russians in connection with the tragedy, declared March 24 a day of national mourning.