Singer Tim Belorusskikh commented on his arrest with drugs. He spoke about the situation in the story Instagram…

The musician called the information that two kilograms of hashish was found on him as an “interesting stuffing”. “I’ll be honest – I was surprised,” wrote the performer. In another post, he noted that “it’s cool to wake up a star again.”

“I declare to you openly and head-on that everything that you read and see somewhere is not true. I am at home, I am not under arrest. Guys, drugs are bad, this must be understood in any case. We disagree, ”said Belorusskikh.

Earlier on January 29, it was reported that the singer was detained in Minsk and placed under house arrest. The information was confirmed by the representative of the artist.

Tim Belorusskikh (real name – Timofey Morozov) is a 22-year-old Belarusian singer who began his solo career in 2017. He is best known for his songs Wet Crosses and Forget-Me-Not. The artist’s discography includes two albums – “Your first disc is my cassette” in 2019 and “My cassette is your first disc”, released on January 31, 2020.