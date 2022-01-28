By Elvira Pollina

MILAN, Italy (Reuters) – TIM will nominate Alberto Griselli to take over the company’s chief executive after the incumbent, Pietro Labriola, was promoted to the helm of parent company Telecom Italia last week, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. this Friday.

Griselli, 52, has been TIM’s vice president of revenue since July 2019 and will be appointed as the operator’s chief executive next week, one of the sources said.

Sought, TIM stated that it does not comment on the matter.

