Alessandro Barnaba’s Merlyn fund and Stefano Siragusa’s Rb Capital have launched an unexpected alternative plan to the American fund’s acquisition of Tim’s network Kkr. This initiative, however, seems to have attracted only Vivendi’s favor, while the Italian government and many financial analysts seem to express skepticism regarding its success. The plan proposed by Barnaba and Siragusa appears to be more of an attempt to hinder the acquisition process by KKR rather than a truly articulated alternative. The Italian government, after initial support, now appears to be against Merlyn’s offer, casting the project into doubt. Merlyn’s plan focuses on selling Tim’s “so-called consumer” businessesi.e. customer services, and proposes to keep the network in Italian hands, with an important role for Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (Cdp). However, many financial analysts are critical of Barnaba and Siragusa’s plan.



Intesa Sanpaolo analysts, for example, believe that it is not clear how CDP would become the company’s main shareholder network and doubt that the sale of some assets could allow Tim’s debt to be significantly reduced. Furthermore, they see the risk of further legal disputes due to Vivendi’s opposition. Analysts at Banca Akros are also skeptical about the cost-cutting measures proposed by Merlyn and doubt whether the price of one euro per share is realistic. Believing that Merlyn’s plan could interfere with the offer of KKR and the Treasury, they see Vivendi’s position as favorable, but believe that the government is capable of blocking the plan. Equita analysts express doubts about Merlyn’s plan, underlining the lack of quantitative elements and the uncertainty about the financial sustainability of the plan. They believe that the sale of the assets proposed by Merlyn would not be sufficient to reduce the debt of Tim significantly.

In general, the alternative plan of Merlyn seems to have shaken things up and raised doubts, but is still the subject of evaluation and discussion by the actors involved. The Italian government, Consob and financial analysts are closely monitoring this situation, which continues to evolve in the Italian telecommunications sector.

