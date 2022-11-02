Tim, who in place of De Meo on the board

Tim on the stock market. The stock earns more than 3% after the government proceeded to appoint the undersecretaries and deputy ministers, effectively starting the actual activity of the executive. He has been called as undersecretary for innovation Alessio Butti, who has already declared that he has very clear ideas regarding the single network and Tim’s role within the Italian economic chessboard. In the meantime, however, it remains to be replaced Luca De Meo on the board of directors.

The CEO of Renaultin fact, to follow the complicated automotive moment, he has chosen to resign from the board but, to date, has not yet been replaced. According to what appears to Affaritaliani.it, Vivendi is likely to express a new name, although not everyone seems to agree. This is the case of Asati, the association of small shareholders that has long been asking for a seat on the board of directors, thanks to its share of approximately 3% of the share capital. Affaritaliani.it asked some questions to Alberto Pretto, most… large among small shareholders. In Europe, shareholder-employees are present in 94% of large companies, hold shares for over 400 billion euros and represent, on average, 3.2% of the share capital.

Pretto, how many shares do you own in Tim and how much does your investment feel “in jeopardy”?

I own 18 million shares between ordinary and savings, I think that everyone who has TIM shares has suffered losses and that the uncertainty about the restructuring plan announced about a year ago increases the risk for Tim’s shareholders. In recent years, the stock has experienced a huge loss in value: it was the worst of all the other major European TLC operators.

In favor of Labriola’s project? And on the single network do you think we are going in the right direction?

The restructuring of Tim is certainly necessary, but, almost a year after the announcement of the restructuring plan defined by Labriola, the uncertainties are many and continue to damage the stock. It is not yet clear whether TIM will sell the network and keep the services, or if, as assumed by the Minerva project, an alternative to the one presented by TIM, the services will be sold and the network will be maintained. In addition to this, it is not yet clear what the perimeter of the assets (network or services) is, how the transfer of the assets will take place (network or services, sold or acquired with a takeover bid that I hope will recognize adequate value for shareholders). It is not clear why TIM did not accept KKR’s due diligence request, which had proposed a takeover bid on TIM and did not take into consideration CVC’s offer to purchase part of the services, which the TIM plan provides to yield. TIM’s Top Management should define a clear restructuring proposal, to be implemented quickly, which creates value for the Company and for the shareholders, but this has not yet been done. I think this is the priority.

Do you think it is right for small shareholders to be represented on the board of directors? In favor of the name of the engineer Lombardi, president of Asati?

I think it is right to have a representative of the small shareholders on the board of TIM and that Eng. Lombardi, thanks to his skills and his experience, is the person able to represent the small shareholders and to make an important contribution to the TIM Board of Directors on the restructuring of the Company.

Subscribe to the newsletter

