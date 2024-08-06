According to the criteria of

As detailed Tampa Bay TimesWaltz, who is also chairman of the Democratic Governors Association and current governor of Minnesota, criticized Ron DeSantis, governor of Floridaa, particularly for its educational policies.

In a September 2023 post, Waltz wrote: “This is ridiculous. While we focus on ending hunger with free breakfasts and lunches, They focus on banning books, harassing LGBTQ+ students, and attacking teachers.“This opinion referred to the fact that the Sunshine State had withdrawn 300 degrees from educational establishments.

Ridiculous. While we’re focused on banishing hunger with free breakfast and lunch, they’re focused on banning books, bullying LGBTQ+ students, and attacking teachers.https://t.co/PtSX7UbyPx — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) September 20, 2023

In another post, this one from August of last year, after Florida decided to ban the College Board Psychology course, Waltz invited Florida residents to move to Minnesota who would like to “live in 2023”implying that the DeSantis administration’s measures were retrograde.

Waltz also indirectly attacked the DeSantis administration in 2023 during his speech to the Minnesota Legislature, when he said he watched governors on television talk about freedom, but it’s really nothing more than the government’s freedom to “invade” people’s privacy. According to MinnPost, The governor continued his speech saying that It was not up to him “how people in places like Florida do their things”but he was glad that in Minnesota they do it differently.

Ron DeSantis’ response to Tim Waltz, Kamala Harris’ vice president

After Waltz’s appointment as Harris’ running mate became known, DeSantis posted on social media that Minnesotans were “five times more likely to move to Florida” that vice versa”, adding that those who did it, did it because the Waltz government “turned its back on law and order”raised taxes and imposed unscientific coronavirus restrictions, harming children and destroying businesses.”

In 2021, Minnesotans were roughly five times more likely to move to Florida than vice versa. They were fleeing a state that, under Gov. Tim Walz, turned his back on law and order, increased taxes, and imposed unscientific coronavirus restrictions, harming children and destroying… — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) August 6, 2024

Also, in another post, DeSantis directly attacked the Democratic ticketsaid it was the “most leftist formulation in the history of the United States.”