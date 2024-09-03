According to the criteria of

In photos that were shared on social media, you can see the Two Walz campaign vans collided with each other with visible damage to the chassis. Fortunately, the incident did not result in any serious injuries.

The two crashed trucks from Tim Walz's campaign. Photo:X @MarioNawfal

Although there were no serious injuries, A member of Kamala Harris’ running mate’s press team broke his arm in the incident and others suffered scratches and bruises. However, after changing vehicles, they continued to the event to accompany the Democratic candidate.

Harris’s slim lead over Trump

Shortly before the curious accident that did not frustrate Tim Walz’s event, a survey of The Wall Street Journal He pointed out that Kamala Harris slightly ahead of Donald Trump in the presidential electionThe poll, conducted after the Democrats’ televised national convention, showed Harris with 48 percent support versus Trump’s 47 percent in a head-to-head test between the two candidates.

In another section of the survey that included third-party and independent candidates, The Democratic candidate leads the Republican by two points47 percent to 45 percent.

One of the strengths of the Harris and Walz formula Voters say they have 49 percent favorable opinions of his political positions, while Trump had 45 percent favorable opinions in this regard.

These numbers are recorded after Republicans’ efforts to brand Harris a “communist” and to carry out all sorts of disqualifications against the candidate who improved the perception of the Democratic Party when she replaced Joe Biden in the presidential race.