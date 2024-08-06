After a couple of weeks of intense speculation, Kamala Harris He took a chance on the governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz as his running mate for the upcoming US presidential election.

Harris, who will be anointed as the nominee ofThe Democratic Party This week, he selected Walz from a field of contenders that included Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, among others.

Of course, as with everything in politics, while Walz offers Harris advantages, he also carries risks.

TIME explains it in these five keys.

Tim Walz.

The balance in the formula

The President’s decision Joe Biden to decline the nomination, and the subsequent elevation of Vice President Harris as his replacement, It has translated into a whole injection of new energy into a party that seemed moribund.

In less than two weeks, Democrats have gone from almost giving up both the White House and Congress to a vibrant enthusiasm that has given them hope of prevailing. During that period, they have raised more than $350 million, a record, in addition to the thousands of volunteers who are traveling the country door-to-door. The effect is felt especially among young people and minorities who did not connect with the current president.

In the polls, although they remain tight, Harris has managed to tie the race at the national level and reduced Donald Trump’s advantage in the so-called swing states, which will decide the presidential elections in November.

Although the vice president does not contribute much to American campaigns – in terms of votes at least – from the beginning it was clear that the need to “balance” the ticket with a white man, who would speak to the country’s working class and with some conservative credentials, was clear.

Unfortunately, the fact that she is a woman, her African-American origin and her immigrant background could cost her votes among the white population and among independents. She is also burdened by the fact that she was born in California, one of the most liberal states in the country, something that is being exploited by Republicans who label her as being “extreme left.”

On paper, Shapiro was the ideal candidate, not only because he came from Pennsylvania – one of the key states in the elections – but also because of the many Republican votes he garnered in the last gubernatorial elections.

But his Jewish origin and the negative effect that could have on the party’s base given the conflict between Israel and other countries Middle East ended up being seen as a distraction that counted against him.

Although Walz does not bring a swing state to the table (Republicans have not won Minnesota since 1960), he has a number of attributes that could make him a potent weapon.

Kamala Harris, presidential candidate

The white vote and the Midwest

War veteran and member of the National Guard, Walz came to politics somewhat “late” (he was 40 years old) and then a phase of his life as a public school teacher and football coach. But he did it by defeating Republicans in one of the state’s most conservative strongholds for a seat in the House of Representatives. A position to which he was re-elected five consecutive times before jumping to the governorship in 2018 and again in 2022 when he triumphed by wide margins.

Despite his conservative leanings in some respects, Republicans have criticized Walz for some of his policies as governor that they consider too liberal.

His humble origins – his family survived at times thanks to contributions from social services – and his closeness to the union movements also make him a faithful representative of the country’s impoverished middle class that Trump managed to conquer in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

He also adds to the same account that he is a defender of the Second Amendment – he himself owns weapons – and his extensive experience as a politician. In comparison, JD Vance, Trump’s running mate, is a complete novice in the art of campaigning.

Harris’s bet, moreover, is clearly oriented towards the so-called “midwest” -or the Midwestern states- where Minnesota is located and where Democrats need to win if they want to retain the Oval Office. Particularly Michigan and Wisconsin, which are neighbors and have a very similar ethnic and social composition.

Harris, in fact, has a tour planned with Walz starting this Wednesday that includes this entire area of ​​the country as well as Pennsylvania.

Tim Walz.

Walz is a great speaker

Another of the governor’s strengths is that he is a sharp speaker.One of his most recent comments has become a campaign mantra that has put Republicans on the defensive.

In various interviews he has referred to his rivals as very strange people (“weird” in English) and since then the phrase has become a trending topic.

“Our opponents are very strange people. They want to take away your books, they want to be in your medical exam room, they’re bad on foreign policy, they’re bad on the environment, they certainly have no plan for health care, but they keep talking about the middle class. A robber baron and a venture capitalist trying to tell us they understand who we are? They have no idea who we are,” Walz said on MSNBC.

It is yet to be decided whether there will be a debate between the vice presidential candidates. But if it happens, the Democrats, with Walz, would have a slight advantage over a Vance who has been battered for several weeks for critical comments he made in the past about people who do not have children and other comments with racial overtones.

Donald Trump.

He is an unknown

The big problem for Democrats is that Walz is a national unknown. Much more so than others like Kelly or Shapiro who did have some renown. Given that the campaign only has three months left, they have little time to “introduce” him to the country or to weather the scrutiny that usually follows an appointment of this type – such as the one Vance is currently undergoing.

However, they have an important window of opportunity during the party’s National Convention, which starts on August 19, and during which the spotlight will be pointed in their direction.

JD Vance at the Republican Convention in Milwaukee.

Very liberal?

Despite his conservative leanings in some respects, Republicans have criticized Walz for some of his policies as governor that they consider too liberal. These include legalizing recreational marijuana for adults, protecting abortion rights, expanding LGBTQ protections, implementing free college for low-income Minnesotans, and providing free breakfasts and lunches for children in Minnesota schools.

While these are popular positions among a large segment of the country, they will be used to amplify the narrative that Harris is far to the left of majority sentiment.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

Correspondent for EL TIEMPO

Washington