Home page politics

From: Kilian Beck

Press Split

Kamala Harris’s vice president, Tim Walz, is considered a down-to-earth politician. Leftists and conservatives alike praise his open ear for criticism. He is the “opposite of JD Vance.”

Washington, DC – US Vice President Kamala Harris has nominated its vice presidential candidate US election selected: Tim Walz, Governor of Minnesota, is to join Harris in the US election campaign against former President Donald Trump and his running mate Senator JD Vance Walz is a former MP, teacher, veteran and, at least according to former Senator Heidi Heitkamp, ​​”the opposite of JD Vance”. In the Democratic Party, Walz is acknowledged, in both the bourgeois and left camps, to be a man of clear words and an open ear for the concerns of voters. But one problem remains.

“We are back on the offensive” – Harris Vice President Tim Walz in election campaign mode

Heitkamp told the British daily GuardianJD Vance seems “dishonest”. Governor Walz, on the other hand, is a person “who you won’t find more honest”. She understood Walz immediately because she had teachers “just like him” at school. Before his political career, 60-year-old Walz worked for about a decade as a geography teacher and American football coach at a high school in the small town of Mankato in provincial southern Minnesota. In 2006, he surprisingly won the election for the House of Representatives against the Republican incumbent – and was re-elected until his election as governor in 2019.

Tim Walz is considered a down-to-earth politician – especially the left wing of the Democrats was in favor of making him the vice presidential candidate. © Abbie Parr/AP/dpa

“We are back on the offensive,” Walz said in a video shared via X after Harris announced her candidacy. Harris will “make sure” that Democrats in the US government to protect the right to abortion and “work for the middle class”. It is time to “bring joy back into politics,” said the governor in a loose black T-shirt in a slightly shaky video on his terrace.

Walz called Trump “weird” and made progressive politics in Minnesota

Most recently, Walz enjoyed special attention when he Trump and Vance “strange” A term that became popular as a joke for Trump’s Republican supporters on social media. Trump fans reacted to this online with some anger. However, Heitkamp said it was important for the Democrats not only to run an anti-Trump campaign with warnings about his hostility to democracy, but also to present their own vision for America. “We have to show what we will do differently than the republican“, Heitkamp told the Guardian.

The campaign of Republican candidate Donald Trump is fighting for a new campaign strategy (archive photo) © IMAGO/Carol Guzy

In his second term as governor, Walz has a lot to show for himself: Among other things, he passed laws to expand voting rights, to combat police violence, to stop the proliferation of firearms, to ban homophobic conversion therapy, to protect the right to abortion and to provide free school meals. While still a teacher, the Guardianhe campaigned for the rights of sexual minorities in his school. During his time in the House of Representatives, he criticized relatively openly the US government’s lack of purpose in the Iraq war from 2007 onwards.

Bernie Sanders recommended Walz as Harris’s vice president

Walz’s greatest strength, as both conservatives and leftists emphasized, is his ability to listen and “respond to his critics,” Michael Brodkorb, former vice chairman of the Republicans in Minnesota, told the daily newspaper. Elianne Farhat, executive director of Take Action Minnesota, a progressive grassroots organization, praised him for listening and changing his positions when criticism convinces him. For example, Walz started out as an opponent of gun control laws and changed after mass shootings to a supporter of stricter gun laws. “We don’t elect our saviors. We elect people with whom we can negotiate difficult decisions,” said Farhat.

He can also be conservative. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz at a meeting with US President Joe Biden. © Stephen Maturen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

Senator Bernie Sanders, a self-professed democratic socialist, spoke to the radio station MPR “very impressed” by Walz and his policies as governor. Walz “understands the hard-working families” in the country, Sanders said after a conversation with Walz in early August. He believes that the governor is willing and able to make policies against the interests of “powerful corporations.”

Gaza, Israel and student protests: Harris Vice President Walz strikes a conciliatory tone

Walz also expressed his conciliatory views on the student protests against Israel’s war in Gazasome of which are also directed against the existence of the Jewish state: He believes that it is the students’ right to demonstrate, but at the same time Jewish students must be able to feel safe, he stressed to the US broadcaster PBS. Walz condemned the massacres of the Hamas on October 7 as atrocities, and described the suffering of the civilian population in Gaza as “unbearable”. Walz supports the line of the government of US President Joe Biden in the Middle East conflict, which supports Israel militarily and diplomatically and at the same time works on a diplomatic solution.

Pictures of a career: Kamala Harris seeks presidential office in the USA View photo gallery

For the Democrats, Walz’s moderate stance on the Middle East conflict and his good working relationship with the left wing of the party are important in order to reach some young voters for whom the Gaza war is a central issue. Walz’s stance on the war itself, meanwhile, differs little from that of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who was Harris’s alternative candidate for the vice presidency. After Shapiro, a practicing Jew and avowed Zionist, compared the Gaza protests to the far-right Ku Klux Klan, parts of the movement nicknamed him “Genocide Josh,” in reference to South Africa’s accusation of genocide against Israel, which is being heard before the International Court of Justice.

Harris and Walz campaign in Philadelphia – risky candidate Shapiro remains governor

In some states, such as Michigan, where a particularly large number of Democrats voted “undecided” in the primaries, i.e. did not choose a candidate, Shapiro’s stance on the protests could become a problem for Harris. In broader sections of the electorate, an investigation into Shapiro’s treatment of a sexually assaulting colleague could have become a problem in the election campaign. Leftists also repeatedly criticized Shapiro for making too many concessions to the Republicans in Pennsylvania.

Walz and Harris are expected in Pennsylvania’s largest city, Philadelphia, on Tuesday evening (local time) to begin a campaign tour through the contested states. There he will have to prove whether he can “unite broad alliances behind him,” as former Republican official Brodkorb praised him. In Pennsylvania in particular, it is unclear whether the decision against the popular governor Shapiro could harm Harris at the ballot box. (kb)