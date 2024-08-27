Tim-Vivendi, at current prices the company is worth much less: around 900 million

Living with its 23.7% of Tim he is an inconvenient shareholder. The financial director of the telephone company says so Antonio Tognoli interviewed by Cnbc. The reason? His presence does not favor the growth of the title in Bag. “It becomes difficult to invest – explained Tognoli – given the presence of a potential seller (of shares) of the size of the French group. Should this ‘plug’ be removed, even for just a residual share, the work done by the CEO Labriola could be reflected in the performance of the stock on the stock exchange”.

Undoubtedly raise the Tim title on the stock exchange is no small feat. Despite the reduction of debt, after the sale of the network, and the presence among the assets of a valuable piece such as Tim Brazil the qquotations remained stuck at around 0.23 euros per share with a capitalisation of around 5 billion euros. A flash came after the rumours of a possible consortiumdenied by those concerned Andrea Pezzi and Claudio Costamagnawhich would have sought to raise capital to purchase a 6-7% stake in the French share.

According to other rumors Living would be interested in selling the stake in bulk, but for 2 billion euros, which however at current prices is worth much less, around 900 million. The result is that the title Telecom today closed down. It should be noted that in the three months, that is after the sale of the network, the decline is 5.6% and in a year of over 13%. The possible increase of Telecom on the stock exchange, at the moment, it is only a hypothesis of analysts, for example those of Equita, who hypothesize a target price of 0.34 euros. But to reach the 2 billion that Vivendi seems to want for its 23.7% (paid about 4 billion) the Telecom share would have to practically double in value to 0.46 euros per share.