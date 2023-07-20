Tim van Rijthoven has undergone surgery on his right elbow. De Brabander hopes to return to his old level after the procedure, he says on Instagram.

The 26-year-old Van Rijthoven made his breakthrough last year with the surprising final victory in the grass tournament in Rosmalen and then managed to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon. After that he fell far back due to injuries. “A few days ago we decided to operate on my right elbow ligament. It has bothered me a lot throughout my career and we have tried to remedy it by doing all kinds of treatments, but without real success,” writes Van Rijthoven, who played little this year due to the physical setback. He also had to cancel for Rosmalen.

“I am confident that this operation will help me get back to the level I was at and fight for more. Thanks to all specialists and doctors for completing a successful operation.”

Van Rijthoven was on the edge of the top 100 in the world rankings last year, but has dropped to 395th position due to the injury.



Gijs Brouwer not to the quarterfinals in Newport

Gijs Brouwer failed to reach the quarterfinals of the tournament in Newport (United States). The Dutchman lost in the second round in straight sets to Kevin Anderson from South Africa: 3-6, 6-7 (6).

Brouwer was too strong for Australian Max Purcell in the first round: 6-4, 6-1. Before that he stranded in the first round of Wimbledon. The German Alexander Zverev was too strong for him in three sets.

The 37-year-old Anderson retired as a professional last year, but celebrates his comeback in Newport. He lost a final at Wimbledon and also lost in a final battle at the US Open. Anderson won a tournament seven times and reached fifth place in the world rankings.

Arantxa Rus to US Open

Arantxa Rus has been admitted to the main draw of the US Open. She missed the Australian Open this season and played in the qualifications of Roland Garros and Wimbledon. The 32-year-old Russian is in a strong period. Since the beginning of June she has won three tournaments, in La Bisbal in Spain, The Hague and Contrexeville in France. At the last tournament she defeated the Russian Anastasija Pavlyuchenkova, former finalist at Roland Garros, in the final.

Rus is only one place away from her highest ranking to date. The best Dutch tennis star is the number 62 in the world as of last Monday. Eleven years ago, Rus was the global number 61. The revived Russian already stranded in the first round of the Palermo tournament. She lost to Italy's Jasmine Paolini in three sets. The grand slam in New York starts on August 28.

Qualifier Eva Vedder also failed to push through in Sicily. The 23-year-old Dutch lost in two sets to Emma Navarro from the US, the number 57 in the world: 7-6 (5), 6-1.





