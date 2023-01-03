Tim van Rijthoven started his season with a victory in India. At the ATP tournament in Pune, the 25-year-old Dutchman was 6-4, 6-4 too strong for the Moldavian Radu Albot, the global number 103. Van Rijthoven himself is 111th in the world ranking.
Van Rijthoven broke Albot at 4-4 in the first set. The Dutchman always kept his own service and therefore did not get into any further problems. In the second set, Van Rijthoven quickly took the service game from 33-year-old Albot. The Dutchman remained strong on his own serve. On his first match point, he finished it off with an ace after just under an hour and a half.
Van Rijthoven made his breakthrough last year by winning the Rosmalen grass tournament. Soon after, he reached the fourth round at Wimbledon. In it he lost to the Serbian Novak Djokovic, who eventually won the title.
Tallon Grepe opened his season on Monday with a victory in India against Spaniard Jaume Munar. Botic van de Zandschulp also participates in Pune. The best tennis player in the Netherlands has a bye in the first round.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Tim #van #Rijthoven #starts #tennis #season #victory #India
Leave a Reply