Van Rijthoven broke Albot at 4-4 in the first set. The Dutchman always kept his own service and therefore did not get into any further problems. In the second set, Van Rijthoven quickly took the service game from 33-year-old Albot. The Dutchman remained strong on his own serve. On his first match point, he finished it off with an ace after just under an hour and a half.